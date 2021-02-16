More racist ‘Zoom bombings’ targeting Penn State students are under investigation

adrey@centredaily.com

An online event meant to honor the legacy of Black women who were at the forefront of movements against sexual violence was commandeered Monday by a white man who demonstrated or displayed violent messages.

The incident at University Park and another “Zoom bombing” at Penn State Brandywine were racially motivated, university police wrote Tuesday.

The diversity event hosted by Penn State’s Gender Equity Center at University Park was part of the university’s educational lineup during Black History Month.

“These vile activities are reprehensible and the disruption and trauma they create is inexcusable,” university President Eric Barron said in a statement. “We must continue to stand strong together against these appalling incidents and show that our community will not tolerate the hate-filled words and actions of those who hide behind the anonymity of a computer screen. These are criminal activities and, if found, we will hold the perpetrators responsible.”

The man masqueraded as a police officer and wore a fake mustache as he hijacked the meeting and displayed what appeared to be a firearm, police and Gender Equity Director Audra Hixson wrote.

He reenacted the killing of George Floyd, displayed sexually violent content through his Zoom window and verbally taunted the about 15 attendees, Hixson wrote.

Floyd was a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

The man registered for the meeting with an email address that belonged to a separate university, Hixson wrote. University police are investigating.

”Gender Equity Center has a long history of supporting and advocating for students and working diligently to produce meaningful engagement opportunities. We are a confidential space on campus where students can receive support and connection to resources,” Hixson wrote. “This horrific event reminds us of the importance of our mission to prevent interpersonal violence and the resulting harm in our community. We regret that the women who were engaging in this important event witnessed this Zoom bombing and we are committed to assisting with the investigation and supporting those impacted as we move forward.”

University police have been investigating unwanted seizures of online meetings since at least April. It’s unclear if anyone has been charged; a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of Penn State’s Black Caucus were subjected to overt racism late last month when more than four dozen people hurled racial and homophobic slurs at the group.

Zoom bombing investigations can be “complex and lengthy,” police wrote. Search warrants and court orders are often required to obtain critical evidence, and people frequently take steps to conceal their identities.

Those with information about the incident are urged to call university police at 863-1111 or submit a tip online at police.psu.edu/report-crime.

The FBI has assisted in at least some of the investigations, including the most recent. State College mayoral candidate Ezra Nanes pushed law enforcement on Twitter to act more quickly.

“At what point do these string of assaults on minorities and women merit an FBI investigation?” Nanes tweeted. “Penn State should ask for assistance if needed and act decisively to hold perpetrators of violence accountable and prevent this from happening again.”