Penn State suspends Kappa Sigma for ‘multiple violations,’ making it 5th suspended frat since August

Old Main on the Penn State campus. Penn State officials recently suspended Kappa Sigma through December 2024 for “multiple violations.” Centre Daily Times, file

A fifth Penn State fraternity has been suspended this academic year — this time, through December 2024 — for “multiple violations of university policy,” the university announced Wednesday.

The Alpha Delta Chapter of Kappa Sigma (420 E. Prospect Ave.) was officially suspended March 8 by the Office of Student Conduct. The fraternity was initially placed on interim suspension Oct. 23 and, while that case was being finalized, the organization suffered another “substantial violation” of COVID-19 policies, per the university.

Subsequently, the frat accepted all violations in addition to the suspension.

“The university remains committed to a safe, successful, and sustainable fraternity and sorority community, which is achievable only when our students, alumni and others join us in that purpose,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in a written statement. “Those organizations that fail to do so in ways that threaten others will face consequences, but we are grateful that most members of our Greek community continue to partner with us for the good of all.”

The initial allegations against Kappa Sigma included hazing; alcohol and/or drugs; and failure to comply with COVID-19-related directives.

The suspension means Kappa Sigma will not be able to participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events — including participating in universitywide events as an organization. The fraternity has lost all privileges as a recognized student organization.

According to the university, the national organization has been notified of the suspension. It has also suspended the chapter’s operations pending a hearing before the national organization’s supreme executive committee.

Kappa Sigma is just the latest fraternity to face suspension. In January, Sigma Chi was suspended through summer 2024 for “significant violations of COVID-19 policies.” That announcement came three months after Sigma Tau Gamma was similarly suspended through summer 2024 after hazing allegations and other university violations. In August, both Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi were also placed on interim/summary suspensions for violating COVID-19 guidelines.