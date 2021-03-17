The municipal primary election is two months away. Here’s what to know ahead of May 18

The May primary election is two months away.

County, municipal and school board seats are on the ballot, and as candidates for each race become official, here’s what voters should know ahead of the May 18 primary election:

Who can vote in a primary election?

In a primary election, each political party chooses its candidates to run for office during the general election. The candidates who receive the highest number of votes in the primary will run in the general election.

In Pennsylvania, voters can only vote for candidates in their political party. For instance, a registered member of the Republican Party may only vote in the Republican primary.

All voters can vote on constitutional amendments, ballot questions and any special election contests held at the same time as a primary election. Three proposed constitutional amendments will appear on the May 18 primary ballot for ratification; two surround the governor’s emergency disaster declarations. The third asks if the Constitution should be amended to include a new section providing equality of rights regardless of an individual’s race or ethnicity.

How do I register to vote?

There are four ways to register to vote in Pennsylvania — online, by U.S. mail, in-person or at a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo or driver’s license center.

To register online, visit register.votesPA.com, where you will be asked to complete a voter registration application form.

Before you begin, make sure to have your Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card on hand. If you do not have one, you may upload a signature or print and sign the form.

Pennsylvanians may download the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application online to register by mail.

To complete the application, print the form, fill it in, sign it and send it to your county voter registration office.

Voter registration can also be completed in person at your county voter registration office or at some government agencies, such as a PennDOT Photo License and Driver’s License Center.

The voter application can also be completed at many state government offices, including:

State offices that provide public assistance and services to people with disabilities

Armed forces recruitment centers

County Clerk of Orphans’ Court offices, including each Marriage License Bureau

Area agencies on aging

Centers for independent living

County mental health offices

Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

Offices of special education

ADA complementary paratransit offices

Any agency using the Compass application

Once you submit your application, it will be sent to your local voter registration office for review and processing.

If your voter registration card does not come in the mail within 14 days of submission, contact your county voter registration office.

The last day to register to vote before the primary election is May 3.

To check or make updates to your voter registration, visit votespa.com.

What is the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?

In Pennsylvania, there are two ballot options to vote by mail — mail-in or absentee ballot.

Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot without a reason. Absentee ballots are available to those who will be out of their local municipality on Election Day or those who have a disability or illness that prevents them from voting in-person.

In order to request either type of ballot, you must be registered to vote.

Applications must be received by your county election office by 5 p.m. on May 11.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot?

Any registered voter may request a mail-in ballot either online, by mail or in-person at their local elections office.

Applications are available at votespa.com, and if yours is accepted, you will receive a mail-in ballot with instructions from your county election office. Voters may also sign up to be an annual mail-in ballot voter and automatically receive ballots by mail for the rest of the calendar year.

County election offices are responsible for maintaining an annual list of mail-in and absentee voters. If you are an annual mail-in or absentee voter, you should automatically receive a renewal application by the first Monday in February each year.

If you do not return the renewal application, a ballot will not be sent to you. However, you will be sent a new packet the following year that will ask if you would like to continue receiving mail-in or absentee ballots.

Voters can request to be added to this list at any time by visiting pavoterservices.pa.gov; cancellations can also be made online.

If you move, contact your local elections office to ensure your ballot will be sent to the new address, but if you move to a different county in Pennsylvania, you will need to update your registration online.

The Centre County Board of Elections also plans to use ballot drop boxes in the May election, commissioner and board chair Steve Dershem said Tuesday.