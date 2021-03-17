Only 1 Centre County race is contested in the May primary. Here’s who’s running

There’s only one contested race among those running for county seats in the May 18 primary election.

Candidates had until Tuesday to make any objections to nomination petitions, and the deadline to withdraw from a race is March 24.

In Pennsylvania, voters can only vote for candidates in their political party during a primary election. The final day to register or make changes to a voter’s registration before the primary is May 3. To check or make updates, visit votespa.com; for local updates, go to centrecountyvotes.com.

Here’s a look at who’s running for county office:

District Attorney

Bernie Cantorna, D

Jury Commissioner (2 seats)

Laura Shadle, D

Shelley Thompson, D

Hope Miller, R

District Judge (49-03-04)

Greg Koehle, D and R