Here are primary election results so far for State College mayor, council

Voting booths are set up Tuesday at the State College Municipal Building for the primary election. adrey@centredaily.com

Here are the unofficial results so far for the May 18 election for State College Borough Council and mayor. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and votes are not yet 100% counted, although all precincts are at least partially reporting.

State College Mayor

(Results as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Numbers are not yet final.)

Democratic primary

Jim Leous - 815 (34.2%)

Ezra Nanes - 1,568 (65.8%)

Write-in Totals - 1

Republican primary

Write-in Totals - 186 (100%)

State College Borough Council (3 seats open)

Democratic primary (top 3 vote-getters advance to November ballot)

Gopal Balachandran - 1,534

Richard Biever - 1,105

Catherine Dauler - 808

Ronald Filippelli - 894

B. Divine Lipscomb - 1,323

Katherine Yeaple - 1,061

Write-in Totals - 13

Republican primary (top 3 vote-getters advance to November ballot)

Jacob Werner - 466

Write-in Totals - 245