Elections
Here are primary election results so far for State College mayor, council
Here are the unofficial results so far for the May 18 election for State College Borough Council and mayor. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and votes are not yet 100% counted, although all precincts are at least partially reporting.
State College Mayor
(Results as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Numbers are not yet final.)
Democratic primary
Jim Leous - 815 (34.2%)
Ezra Nanes - 1,568 (65.8%)
Write-in Totals - 1
Republican primary
Write-in Totals - 186 (100%)
State College Borough Council (3 seats open)
(Results as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Numbers are not yet final.)
Democratic primary (top 3 vote-getters advance to November ballot)
Gopal Balachandran - 1,534
Richard Biever - 1,105
Catherine Dauler - 808
Ronald Filippelli - 894
B. Divine Lipscomb - 1,323
Katherine Yeaple - 1,061
Write-in Totals - 13
Republican primary (top 3 vote-getters advance to November ballot)
Jacob Werner - 466
Write-in Totals - 245
