Elections
Election results from contested supervisor, council, other races in Centre County
Follow unofficial results for the May 18 election for contested Centre County races. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.
(Results as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Numbers are not yet final.)
Jury commissioner (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Laura Shadle: 8,518
Shelley L. Thompson: 1,712
Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 1 (2 seats)
Democratic primary
Melissa Hombosky: 133
Katherine Thatcher: 83
Jon Eaton: 101
Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 2 (1 seat)
Republican primary
Randall Brachbill: 55
Barbara Dann: 204
Boggs Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Republican primary
Leo Bomboy: 142
David J. Veneziano II: 218
Curtin Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Emile C. Weaver: 22
Jeffrey Harter: 48
Gregg Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Republican primary
Charles D. Bierlein: 67
Ashley Lesniak: 33
Ben Haupt: 189
Dan Hall: 47
Gregg Township Board of Supervisors 2-year term (1 seat)
Republican primary
Ashley Lesniak: 15
Dan Hall: 74
Cathy J. Arney: 120
Ben Haupt: 127
Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Rose Ann Hoover: 88
Danelle Del Corso: 146
Liberty Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Republican primary
Carl G. Brungard Jr.: 101
P. Dennis Bechdel: 132
Rush Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Republican primary
Donald Travis: 158
Pat Romano Jr.: 397
Taylor Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)
Republican primary
Leonard Ellenberger: 95
Samantha Friday: 82
To view all unofficial results from the primary election, visit centrecountyvotes.com/precinctresults.
