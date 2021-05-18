Elections

Election results from contested supervisor, council, other races in Centre County

Signs promoting voters outside of the Friends Meeting building for the primary elections on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Signs promoting voters outside of the Friends Meeting building for the primary elections on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Follow unofficial results for the May 18 election for contested Centre County races. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

(Results as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Numbers are not yet final.)

Jump to contested races:

Jury commissioner (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Laura Shadle: 8,518

Shelley L. Thompson: 1,712

Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 1 (2 seats)

Democratic primary

Melissa Hombosky: 133

Katherine Thatcher: 83

Jon Eaton: 101

Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 2 (1 seat)

Republican primary

Randall Brachbill: 55

Barbara Dann: 204

Boggs Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Leo Bomboy: 142

David J. Veneziano II: 218

Curtin Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Emile C. Weaver: 22

Jeffrey Harter: 48

Gregg Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Charles D. Bierlein: 67

Ashley Lesniak: 33

Ben Haupt: 189

Dan Hall: 47

Gregg Township Board of Supervisors 2-year term (1 seat)

Republican primary

Ashley Lesniak: 15

Dan Hall: 74

Cathy J. Arney: 120

Ben Haupt: 127

Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Rose Ann Hoover: 88

Danelle Del Corso: 146

Liberty Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Carl G. Brungard Jr.: 101

P. Dennis Bechdel: 132

Rush Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Donald Travis: 158

Pat Romano Jr.: 397

Taylor Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Leonard Ellenberger: 95

Samantha Friday: 82

To view all unofficial results from the primary election, visit centrecountyvotes.com/precinctresults.

