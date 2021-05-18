Election results from contested supervisor, council, other races in Centre County

Signs promoting voters outside of the Friends Meeting building for the primary elections on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Follow unofficial results for the May 18 election for contested Centre County races. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

(Results as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Numbers are not yet final.)

Jury commissioner (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Laura Shadle: 8,518

Shelley L. Thompson: 1,712

Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 1 (2 seats)

Democratic primary

Melissa Hombosky: 133

Katherine Thatcher: 83

Jon Eaton: 101

Bellefonte Borough Council Ward 2 (1 seat)

Republican primary

Randall Brachbill: 55

Barbara Dann: 204

Boggs Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Leo Bomboy: 142

David J. Veneziano II: 218

Curtin Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Emile C. Weaver: 22

Jeffrey Harter: 48

Gregg Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Charles D. Bierlein: 67

Ashley Lesniak: 33

Ben Haupt: 189

Dan Hall: 47

Gregg Township Board of Supervisors 2-year term (1 seat)

Republican primary

Ashley Lesniak: 15

Dan Hall: 74

Cathy J. Arney: 120

Ben Haupt: 127

Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Rose Ann Hoover: 88

Danelle Del Corso: 146

Liberty Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Carl G. Brungard Jr.: 101

P. Dennis Bechdel: 132

Rush Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Donald Travis: 158

Pat Romano Jr.: 397

Taylor Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Republican primary

Leonard Ellenberger: 95

Samantha Friday: 82

To view all unofficial results from the primary election, visit centrecountyvotes.com/precinctresults.