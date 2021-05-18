Live updates: Election results for school board races in Centre County, Pennsylvania

Follow live unofficial results for the May 18 election for contested school board races in Centre County. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story was last updated about 11:30 p.m.; results are not final.

Bellefonte Area school board (4 seats)

Democratic primary

Andrea Royer: 1,277

Jeffrey Scott Steiner: 1,017

Jon Guizar: 940

Rodney E. Musser: 903

Jordan Emely: 901

Jack Bechdel II: 869

Republican primary

Jeffrey Scott Steiner: 2,837

Andrea Royer: 2,827

Jack Bechdel II: 2,751

Jon Guizar: 2,522

Rodney E. Musser: 691

Jordan Emely: 465

Penns Valley Area school board At large (2 seats)

Democratic primary

Lisa Bierlein: 398

Allen M. Miller: 396

Edward Ted Delaney: 382

Republican primary

Allen M. Miller: 1,123

Lisa Bierlein: 693

Edward Ted Delaney: 664

Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 1, two-year term (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Aaron Danko: 37

Timothy L. Bainey: 33

Republican primary

Timothy L. Bainey: 100

Aaron Danko: 27

Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 3 (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Nancy J. Lamb: 26

Amy Yoder: 23

Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 4, two-year term (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Tiffany Crain Warlow: 87

Jennifer Romano: 41

Republican primary

Tiffany Crain Warlow: 158

Jennifer Romano: 147

Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 5 (1 seat)

Democratic primary

Dustin Alan Minarchick: 39

Mary Ellen Holden: 33

Bradley L. Siegfried: 18

Republican primary

Dustin Alan Minarchick: 118

Mary Ellen Holden: 61

Bradley L. Siegfried: 29

State College Area school board (4 seats)

Democratic primary

Peter Buck: 5,171

Carline Crevecoeur: 4,490

Deborah Anderson: 4,227

Jackie Huff: 3,562

David K. Hutchinson: 3,142

Dawn Lorenz: 2,291

Michelle Glenn Young: 2,142

Republican primary

Michelle Glenn Young: 2,957

David K. Hutchinson: 2,354

Deborah Anderson: 2,183

Peter Buck: 1,610

Dawn Lorenz: 1,370

Jackie Huff: 1,289

Carline Crevecoeur: 928

To view all unofficial results from the primary election, visit centrecountyvotes.com/precinctresults.