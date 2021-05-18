Elections
Live updates: Election results for school board races in Centre County, Pennsylvania
Follow live unofficial results for the May 18 election for contested school board races in Centre County. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story was last updated about 11:30 p.m.; results are not final.
Bellefonte Area school board (4 seats)
Democratic primary
Andrea Royer: 1,277
Jeffrey Scott Steiner: 1,017
Jon Guizar: 940
Rodney E. Musser: 903
Jordan Emely: 901
Jack Bechdel II: 869
Republican primary
Jeffrey Scott Steiner: 2,837
Andrea Royer: 2,827
Jack Bechdel II: 2,751
Jon Guizar: 2,522
Rodney E. Musser: 691
Jordan Emely: 465
Penns Valley Area school board At large (2 seats)
Democratic primary
Lisa Bierlein: 398
Allen M. Miller: 396
Edward Ted Delaney: 382
Republican primary
Allen M. Miller: 1,123
Lisa Bierlein: 693
Edward Ted Delaney: 664
Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 1, two-year term (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Aaron Danko: 37
Timothy L. Bainey: 33
Republican primary
Timothy L. Bainey: 100
Aaron Danko: 27
Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 3 (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Nancy J. Lamb: 26
Amy Yoder: 23
Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 4, two-year term (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Tiffany Crain Warlow: 87
Jennifer Romano: 41
Republican primary
Tiffany Crain Warlow: 158
Jennifer Romano: 147
Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board District 5 (1 seat)
Democratic primary
Dustin Alan Minarchick: 39
Mary Ellen Holden: 33
Bradley L. Siegfried: 18
Republican primary
Dustin Alan Minarchick: 118
Mary Ellen Holden: 61
Bradley L. Siegfried: 29
State College Area school board (4 seats)
Democratic primary
Peter Buck: 5,171
Carline Crevecoeur: 4,490
Deborah Anderson: 4,227
Jackie Huff: 3,562
David K. Hutchinson: 3,142
Dawn Lorenz: 2,291
Michelle Glenn Young: 2,142
Republican primary
Michelle Glenn Young: 2,957
David K. Hutchinson: 2,354
Deborah Anderson: 2,183
Peter Buck: 1,610
Dawn Lorenz: 1,370
Jackie Huff: 1,289
Carline Crevecoeur: 928
To view all unofficial results from the primary election, visit centrecountyvotes.com/precinctresults.
