Oct. 26 update: Centre County adds 81 weekend cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 3,073 new positives

Centre County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 47 on Sunday and 34 on Monday, to bring the county’s total to 4,070.

Of that total, 3,910 cases are confirmed and 160 are probable, the state Department of Health said Monday. There have been 35,554 negative tests. Fifteen patients are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, and none is on a ventilator.

Cases continue to increase in long-term care facilities. There are 17 new cases in residents of nursing and personal care homes in the county.

The state lists 16 deaths in the county due to COVID-19, while the coroner has confirmed 13. Twelve of those deaths have been in residents of long-term care facilities, according to the state.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 1,666 new cases on Sunday and 1,407 on Monday to push the statewide total to 195,695. There have been 2.24 million negative tests, and about 78% of patients have recovered. Twelve new deaths were reported Sunday and seven were reported Monday to bring the total to 8,673.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive across the state is:

Statewide, there have been 25,486 resident cases and 5,522 employee cases at 1,049 nursing and personal care homes in 63 counties. Of the total deaths, 5,702 have been in residents of long-term care facilities.

