Nov. 12 update: Pa. shatters record with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases; Centre adds 89

Pennsylvania blew past its record for daily COVID-19 case increases with more than 5,000 new positives Thursday. It marks the third day in a row that the state has set a record.

With 5,488 new cases, the state total is now at 248,856. During the past seven days, a record number of test results have been reported to the Department of Health. There have been 2.51 million negative tests overall, and an estimated 71% of people have recovered.

Centre County added 89 cases to bring the total to 4,857 (4,629 confirmed and 228 probable) since March 20. There have been 40,272 negative tests. The Health Department reports 23 deaths in the county, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 22.

According to the state dashboard, 22 patients are hospitalized in Centre County and two are on ventilators. Eighteen patients are being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,736 (42 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 732 (7 new cases)

16803 (State College): 328 (8 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 272 (15 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 123 (12 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 63 (5 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 49 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 44 (1 fewer case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 44

16875 (Spring Mills): 42 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 41 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 31

16822 (Beech Creek): 23

16877 (Warriors Mark): 16

16666 (Osceola Mills): 16 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 14

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12

16829 (Clarence): 10 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 10

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16874 (Snow Shoe): 10 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 9

16826 (Blanchard): 8 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16872 (Rebersburg): 7

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 9,194 deaths, including 49 new fatalities. There are 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

Cases continue to increase at long-term care facilities. Centre County reported 11 new resident cases and and one new employee case. There have now been 182 cases among residents and 48 cases among employees at 13 nursing and personal care homes in the county. In the past seven days, there have been 30 new cases in long-term care residents..

The state classifies all 23 of the county’s deaths as being residents of long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there have been 28,576 resident cases and 5,972 employee cases at 1,132 nursing and personal care homes in 63 counties.

