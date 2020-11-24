How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Drexel: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball opens its season Wednesday afternoon with an in-state matchup. The Nittany Lions will take on the Drexel Dragons at the Bryce Jordan Center in their season-opener.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Player to watch

Myreon Jones: Jones is Penn State’s leading returning scorer and will be in a position to see an increase in his scoring and general offensive production. He averaged 13.3 points per game last season on 40.3% shooting from deep. That type of scoring and shooting will be a welcome sight for a team that lost its leading scorer — Lamar Stevens — to graduation.

Jones is the most likely candidate to lead the team in scoring this season and is looking to prove last season wasn’t a fluke. He struggled after coming back from an illness last season but is now fully recovered and in a position to succeed at an even higher level.

The junior guard can create his own shot with the ball and space the floor as a shooter when he doesn’t have it. It remains to be seen how much he can improve — or if he can sustain his shooting — with more volume. If he can do that, Jones should take over plenty of the possessions that went to Stevens last season.

Key matchup

Camren Wynter vs. Jamari Wheeler: Wynter led the Dragons in scoring and assists on a per-game basis last season — 15.7 and 5.1, respectively — and returns as their primary offensive option. He was a good but not great shooter from beyond the arc at 35.8% and does a good job of running the offense. Wheeler will likely be tasked with guarding the preseason first team All-CAA guard on Wednesday.

The senior Nittany Lion led the Big Ten with 48 steals last season and showed an affinity for wreaking havoc on opposing ball handlers. He is aggressive at the point of attack and makes life difficult for lead guards from the time they receive the ball until the time the possession ends. His aggression — combined with his instincts when he’s guarding away from the ball — make him one of the best perimeter defenders in the conference. His ability to shutdown Wynter will dictate the result of Wednesday afternoon’s game.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) vs. Drexel Dragons (0-0)

When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Where: Bryce Jordan Center

Live stream: BTN+





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

