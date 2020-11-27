How to watch Penn State basketball vs. VMI: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball opens its season 2020-21 season at 1 p.m. Saturday against the VMI Keydets at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions’ original season opener, planned for Wednesday against Drexel, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Player to watch

Myreon Jones: Jones is going to be the player to watch whenever the Nittany Lions take the court. That would have been the case if they played Drexel Wednesday and it will be the case against the Keydets Saturday. Jones is the best returning offensive player Penn State has and he should be the team’s leading scorer this year.

Last season he was a great perimeter threat who could get to his spots with the ball and fire from deep. His quick release allows him to get shots off with less space and make him a threat once he’s within range. He’ll need to get his teammates involved more, while also taking more responsibility as the team’s primary scorer with the departure of Lamar Stevens to the NBA. Saturday will be his first chance to prove he’s ready for the spotlight.

Key matchup

Kamdyn Curfman vs. Penn State’s guards: Curfman is VMI’s leading returning scorer and its best perimeter threat. He’ll likely replace Travis Evee as the team’s best scorer after Evee transferred to Rice in the offseason. Curfman is willing to take plenty of 3-pointers and hits those looks at a high rate. He attempted 6.7 per game last season and made 38% of them. With more shots available, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him taking even more looks from beyond the arc.

The Nittany Lions have several guards who can battle with Curfman when the Keydets have the ball. Jamari Wheeler is likely to stay on the team’s lead guard, Greg Parham, but Penn State can still have Izaiah Brockington chase Curfman around and contest his shot attempts. This game should be over relatively early as long as Penn State doesn’t let Curfman and his teammates make shots from deep.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) vs. VMI Keydets (1-0)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28 | Where: Bryce Jordan Center

Live stream: BTN+





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

