How to watch Penn State basketball vs. VCU: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will have its first tough test of the season at home on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions will take on Virginia Commonwealth University at 5 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Rams.

Player to watch

Sam Sessoms: Sessoms made his Penn State debut Saturday against VMI and showed many of the reasons why the Nittany Lions added him as a transfer from Binghamton, where he averaged 19.4 points per game as a sophomore. He scored 12 points in the game, although they came on 12 shot attempts. While Sessoms wasn’t the most efficient scorer in the game, he has a skill that the team will need this season. He’s able to score in isolation situations and can generate offense on his own when the team needs it.

The junior guard is a good ball-handler and a tough-shot maker. He is a capable shooter from deep and can get to the rim with his strength and athleticism. Sessoms may have nights where he isn’t efficient, but his ability to score in a pinch will be valuable against a team like the Rams.

Key matchup

Nah’Shon Hyland vs. Jamari Wheeler/Izaiah Brockington: Hyland has led the Rams in scoring through three games and could be a major issue for Penn State. Hyland lit up Utah State for 23 points in the team’s season opener and made 5-of-10 3-point attempts in the game. He hasn’t been as hot from deep in his most recent two games, but showed what he was capable of against the Aggies.

It could fall to Wheeler or Brockington to slow the scoring guard down Wednesday evening. Both are top notch on-ball defenders and have proven they can stick with some of the best guards in the country. Wheeler is the quicker defender who can be a pest to ball handlers, while Brockington is more sturdy, stronger and more athletic. The two guards present unique matchups that could give credence to trying both out on Hyland at different points in the game.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (2-1)

When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2 | Where: Bryce Jordan Center

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

