How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Seton Hall: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will try to extend its record to 3-0 this Sunday. The Nittany Lions will take on Seton Hall at 8 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Pirates.

Player to watch

Seth Lundy: Lundy had a breakout performance Wednesday night in the Nittany Lions’ win over VCU. The sophomore scored a career high 32 points while lighting up the Rams from every level of the court. He attacked the rim with confidence in transition and half court sets, looked for openings in the mid-range game and bombed away from 3-point range, where he made five of his 10 attempts.

Lundy has the talent to be one of Penn State’s primary options on offense this year and Wednesday night’s game could be the launching point for him. Sunday will present his first opportunity to build on the performance and show he can be a force this season for the Nittany Lions. While he doesn’t have to set a new career-high to prove he’s here to stay this year, another 16+ point game would go a long way in settling his role as sophomore.

Key matchup

Ike Obiagu vs. John Harrar: Obiagu is going to be an important litmus test for Harrar and the rest of the Nittany Lion big men. He’s a 7-foot-2 center who can dominate the glass on offense and protect the rim on defense. The junior center has only scored 11 points through four games this season — including two scoreless efforts — but he can present a problem Penn State isn’t currently equipped to deal with.

Harrar is the team’s primary option at center. The senior has good — but not great — size and has a tendency to get in foul trouble. If he does, the team will be left with Trent Buttrick at center, who isn’t currently capable of defending someone with Obiagu’s size and length. Freshman Abdou Tsimbila is likely the best option to defend centers that big, but he hasn’t played meaningful minutes through the team’s first two games. Harrar has to prove he can stay on the court — and out of foul trouble — if Penn State wants to defend centers this season, starting with Obiagu.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (1-3)

When: 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6 | Where: Bryce Jordan Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Fox Sports Go





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

