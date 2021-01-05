How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Ohio State: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will try to snap its three-game losing streak on Wednesday when it takes on Ohio State. The contest will be the Nittany Lions’ fourth Big Ten game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the away matchup with the Buckeyes.

Player to watch

Izaiah Brockington: Penn State has gone with a by-committee approach to its scoring offense this season with several players taking the lead at different times in games. Brockington has taken that role at times and has been especially effective of late. He’s led the Nittany Lions in scoring in two of their last four games and has proven he can take over the primary scoring role when necessary.

The junior guard excels in transition with his speed and leaping ability that allows him to finish around the rim with ease. His shooting form is unorthodox but effective enough from deep and the mid-range that teams are forced to close out on him, allowing him to attack the rim in the half court, as well. He’s one of the best athletes on the team and one of the best at finishing at the hoop. He’ll need to do just that for Penn State to get back on track against Ohio State.

Key matchup

C.J. Walker vs. Jamari Wheeler: Senior guard Jamari Wheeler — unsurprisingly — is tied for fifth in the Big Ten in steals per game with 1.57 per game. The Nittany Lion senior is disruptive at the point of attack and plays just as well off the ball when it comes to creating turnovers. His disruptions can cause a change in possession but his ability to lock down opposing guards can be just as impactful. His complete skill set on defense is key to Penn State’s defense, but it will be his disruption that can change the game Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker and the Buckeyes rarely turn the ball over and Wheeler will be charged with changing that. Ohio State turns the ball over on only 14.4% of its possessions, good for 11th in the nation this season. The Nittany Lions are 47th in the country in steal rate at 11.5%, and rely on those turnovers to create chaos. If they — led by Wheeler — can turn the Buckeyes over, then Penn State will have a chance to get back on track.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-3)

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6 | Where: The Schottenstein Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

