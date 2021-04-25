Penn State men’s basketball adds another all-conference transfer

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour introduces Micah Shrewsberry as the 14th mens basketball head coach in Penn State history. Shrewsberry was introduced to members of the media as well as a select number of Nittany Lion Club members on March 30, 2021 in the Nittany Lions practice facility in the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Mark Selders Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Penn State men’s basketball added its second guard of the Micah Shrewsberry era Sunday afternoon. Former Siena guard Jalen Pickett announced his decision to commit to Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions via his personal Twitter account.

Pickett is the second guard to commit in the last week after Jaheam Cornwall announced his decision Friday afternoon.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Saints before entering the transfer portal this offseason. Like Cornwall, Pickett was an all-conference selection at his previous institution.

He was named first team All-MAAC for the 2020-21 season after averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for Siena, making him their second-leading scorer and rebounder and the team leader in assists. He also shot 36.9% from beyond the arc over the last two seasons combined on 233 attempts.

Pickett, like Cornwall, will help replace the losses of Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler and Izaiah Brockington. Jones and Wheeler transferred to Florida and Ohio State, respectively, while Brockington recently re-entered the portal. Pickett will add more shooting — like Cornwall — and has the size to battle with Big Ten guards.

His addition leaves one more open scholarship spot for Shrewsberry and his staff to fill.