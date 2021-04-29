‘We really connected:’ JuCo forward Jevonnie Scott announces commitment to Penn State basketball

Micah Shrewsberry is introduced as the 14th mens basketball head coach in Penn State history. Shrewsberry was introduced to members of the media as well as a select number of Nittany Lion Club members on March 30, 2021 in the Nittany Lions practice facility in the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Mark Selders Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Penn State men’s basketball made another addition to its roster Thursday afternoon when junior college transfer Jevonnie Scott announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via the South Plains College Twitter account.

Scott played for South Plains College in Texas for the past two seasons, where he started in 26 of the 48 games he played in, including 17 of 19 in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 11.5 points per game this season to go with 5.6 rebounds per game.

The forward — who was previously committed to Texas A&M — brings energy and physicality with the upside of potentially starting at Penn State down the line. Scott runs the floor well and can finish around the rim. His skill set will allow the Nittany Lions to run more in transition when he’s on the court because of his energy on both ends.

“I’m a spark plug, an energetic type of guy,” Scott told the Centre Daily Times. “I’m a guy that can go in and get the team going. I just want to win.”

The Toronto native will have three years of eligibility remaining with Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry and company.

Scott is the third addition to the roster since Shrewsberry was hired. He joins Jaheam Cornwall and Jalen Pickett as incoming Nittany Lions. Scott is the first forward to be added to the team this offseason.

He said he chose Penn State because the coaching staff made him feel welcome.

“We really connected,” Scott said. “He said he saw me being one of the role players on the team. It’s just the coaching staff. Everyone was welcoming. Everyone was just great. And I’ve been through Pennsylvania a lot of times. It’s very nice in Pennsylvania. I kind of just liked it. It’s close to home.”

He’s hoping to find as much team success as he can as a Nittany Lion.

“I want to win the conference championship,” Scott said. “I want to go to the NCAA Tournament. I’m trying to win. I’m just trying to win and prove everyone wrong.”