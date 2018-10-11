Looking to park near Beaver Stadium on Saturday? You might be out of luck — again

Whether it’s due to rain or high demand, parking near Beaver Stadium has been hard to come by this season.

For the second time this season, game day parking is completely sold out, Penn State announced Thursday. Any fans who haven’t already purchased prepaid or advanced parking passes for Penn State’s homecoming game against Michigan State on Saturday will have to carpool or find another way to get to the stadium.

Fans also had to park farther away for the Kent State game on Sept. 15, that time due to wet field conditions caused by rain.

Fortunately, fans do have plenty of other options when it comes to getting to the stadium.

As usual, the CATA Game Day Shuttle will be running two routes to Beaver Stadium, while Cole Transportation is providing a free shuttle for those who park at the Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall.

CATA’s Blue and White loops are also free and are an option for those who park either downtown or on campus. On campus parking is available, with a fee, at the Eisenhower, HUB and Nittany Decks, as well as Lot Red A on the west side of North Atherton Street.

All-day downtown State College parking is available, with hourly rates, at the Beaver Avenue, Fraser Street and Pugh Street garages, as well as the McAllister parking deck. Grace Lutheran Church, at the corner of East Beaver Avenue and Garner Street, also offers parking, with a donation to its youth ministries.

Ride-sharing applications, like Uber and Lyft, are also options, with dropoff locations near the stadium.

Kickoff for Penn State’s “Stripe Out” game is set for 3:30 p.m., and can be viewed on TV on Big Ten Network, online via BTN2Go or followed on the air via 93.7 FM/1450 AM or Sirius XM Channel 83.