Will there be snow at the Penn State football game? What to know about weather and more

The Wisconsin Badgers are bringing two Wisconsin traditions with them when they visit Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2012 — a top-5 rushing offense and cold weather.
AccuWeather is predicting a 45 percent chance of snow flurries at kickoff and a high of 36 degrees, which is historically the low temperature on Nov. 10. The Accuweather “RealFeel” is forecast to be 16 degrees at kickoff due, in part, to 25 mph winds.
Fans inside Beaver Stadium shouldn’t fret for too long, though, because the RealFeel is expected to be a balmy 21 degrees at the end of the game.
AccuWeather recommends layering up, keeping extremities covered, wearing boots, staying active and eating warm foods.
Parking
The record-setting rain in the State College area that caused “significant damage” to parking lots will continue to restrict parking options.
The overnight RV lot, pink lots and a portion of the reserved green lot are the only grass lots that will be available. Six free shuttle routes will be available from off-campus lots to the stadium.
Motorists “should park downtown or at Grange Park,” according to Penn State.
All lots are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and all alternate lots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Real-time parking and traffic updates can be seen at GoPSUsports.com/footballmap.
Thon game
Former first-team All-American Devon Still and his daughter Leah Still, a pediatric cancer survivor, are scheduled to be the honorary captains for the game. A Thon presentation is scheduled for halftime.
Devon will also be available for photos from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at the south tunnel of Beaver Stadium.
Penn State also plans to recognize its wrestling team for winning the 2018 national championship and its basketball team for winning the 2018 NIT.
World champion wrestler David Taylor, 2018 men’s gymnastics champions Stephen Nedoroscik and Isaiah Harris and men’s track and field champion David Lucas are also scheduled to be honored.
TV channel, live stream and odds
If cold, windy weather isn’t appealing, you can watch the Nittany Lions on ABC or live stream the game on WatchESPN. There are also six options to listen to the game over local radio, Sirius, XM or over the Internet.
While you’re watching or listening, you might also be rooting for Penn State to cover the 8.5 point spread. The over/under is 55 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
In Big Ten play, Penn State is averaging 29 points per game, while the Badgers are averaging 30. If you were to exclude each team’s output against the Illinois Fighting Illini 121st-ranked defense, those averages drop to 22.6 and 26 points per game, respectively.
