Expect delays: PennDOT cautions drivers ahead of Penn State vs. Pitt football

With game day parking permits sold out and a near-capacity crowd expected, drivers should expect delays and heavy traffic as they make their way to the Penn State vs. Pitt football game this weekend.

With a noon kickoff, PennDOT expects motorists will see a series of delays on Friday and Saturday as attendees make their way to Beaver Stadium and Happy Valley. Travelers can expect the following restrictions, according to a state Department of Transportation release:

In State College

No additional lane closures will be in place on North Atherton street this weekend. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane as bridge work is completed on North Atherton, spanning Interstate 99.

From Harrisburg

The most potential for travel delays, according to PennDOT, is on U.S. Route 22/322 through the Seven Mountains. From the Mifflintown area to Potters Mills, traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction in three separate areas. The first lane restriction is on Route 22 in Juniata County, starting 1 mile east of the Arch Rock Interchange. This zone also has a 12-foot width restriction.

Traffic will again be restricted to one lane in each direction on U.S. Route 322/22 in the Burnham area, west of Lewistown in Mifflin County. What is expected to be the most congested area is on U.S. Route 322 from the Mifflin/Centre County line. PennDOT says “travel delays are likely,” as traffic is limited to one lane in each direction, with 12-foot and 14-foot width restrictions.

From the Johnstown/Pittsburgh areas

In the Armagh area in Indiana County, starting 2 miles west of the Route 56 interchange to a half mile east of the Route 403 interchange, lanes in each direction will be restricted and have a 10-foot width restriction.

On U.S. Route 22, there is a single-lane restriction for eastbound traffic through the Monroeville area of Allegheny County. The restriction will begin 8 p.m. Friday and will run through 6 a.m. Monday.

On Interstate 80 eastbound, there will be lane restrictions through DuBois, and speed limits are reduced to 55 mph in work zones. There us also bridge work with lane shifts near mile-marker 125 in Clearfield County. Westbound traffic will be restricted to the right travel lane.

Motorists heading to the game are encouraged to check PennDOT social media or visit 511PA. For more information on updated Penn State football traffic patterns, visit GoPSUsports.com/gameday.