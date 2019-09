Weather delay at Beaver Stadium Fans are gathered in the concourse of Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football game vs Pitt is on a weather delay. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans are gathered in the concourse of Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football game vs Pitt is on a weather delay.

Kickoff for Penn State vs. Pitt was delayed to 12:40 p.m. due to weather.

Pitt and Penn State are tied, 10-10 at the half. pic.twitter.com/1WCn5VRHDq — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) September 14, 2019

End of the first half and we're tied up at 10. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

Still, I don't understand why in the heck you call timeout with 7 seconds left there. If Stout misses that, Pitt has a shot at a Hail Mary.



Call the T.O. with 3 seconds left or something. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Big time leg — Grant Haley (@haleyboy10) September 14, 2019

PSU's Jordan Stout just kicked a 57-yard FG, which I believe is a new school record for longest FG of all-time.



PSU 10-10 with 1 second until halftime. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Sean Clifford takes a sack on third down, which he absolutely couldn't do, and now PSU is facing 4th-and-16 from the 39 with 7 seconds left.



Looks like Jordan Stout will try for the long FG ... — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Looked like Journey Brown took a bit of a shot to the head, too ... Looks like everyone's fine. But maybe starting to get a little chippy out there. https://t.co/Qni5YXP8H8 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Yikes ... And, just like last week, PSU is now trailing 10-7 late in the first half. 2:08 left in the 2Q



Pitt controlling the clock, PSU's defense staying on the field too long, and PSU's offensive living and dying on the explosive play. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

If you don't feel a sense of deja vu yet, you probably didn't watch last week's PSU-Buffalo game ... — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Kenny Pickett is marching the Pitt offense down the field and Penn State doesn't have much of an answer right now. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

Penn State's offense has run 19 plays.



Two plays produced 138 yards.

The other 16 produced have produced 35. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 14, 2019

On 3rd-and-9, with several checks before the snap, Sean Clifford's pass is dropped ... after it was thrown a couple yards short of the sticks.



Pitt will get the ball back with 5:21 left in the half. PSU still leads 7-3. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Penn State officially announces what we've known for awhile now: 2020 Olympic wrestling trials will be held at Penn State April 4-5.



He is currently 15-of-18 for 128 yards. 6:29 left in the half. https://t.co/HVM7Y73GGj — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

After an 18-play, 85-yard drive -- which took up 9:15! -- Pitt is forced to settle for a short FG.



PSU leads 7-3 with 6:34 left in the 2Q



We've seen some high-pressure plays, some explosive plays ... but not a whole lot of scoring. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Brutal first quarter for Pitt running the ball. Seven carries for one yard thus far. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

A closer look at Journey Brown's electric 85-yard run. https://t.co/ZsMJePlAbK — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

End of the first quarter, Penn State leads Pitt, 7-0. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

K.J. Hamler flips the field, turning an out route into a 53-yard gain for Penn State. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

Wow ... 62-yard punt by Pitt that bounces out of bounds inside the 5.



Looks like Ricky Slade is out there now. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

From one end of the field to the other! Let's take a look at that last drive.#PITTvsPSU #WeAre pic.twitter.com/QlbRxFhqXq — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 14, 2019

Journey Brown already has 90 rushing yard, Devyn Ford has a TD ... and Ricky Slade doesn't yet have a carry.



PSU up 7-0 with 4:31 left in the 1Q. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Clifford throws an INT, but a pass interference will wipe that one away.



Looks like Journey Brown has earned the role of the starting back, even if he's still a part of the rotation. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Journey Brown makes a big gain and, suddenly, the stadium is awash in sunshine. Like, literally, I'm not trying to be poetic.



Justin Shorter doing with some great downfield blocking. Again. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Rain has picked up here in Beaver Stadium. We'll see what kind of impact that has on Pitt, who'll have the ball on their own 13-yard line.



(At least there's no lightning.) — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Sean Clifford can RUN run. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Penn State gets the early 3-and-out. Not the kind of start Pitt needed to make this one competitive. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout puts it into the end zone and we're underway after a 40-minute delay. #PITTvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 14, 2019

03PSU AlertU-P: All-Clear. The lightning threat has cleared the area. — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) September 14, 2019

#PennState Fans: Gates are now open! The game will kick off at 12:40 PM on @ABCNetwork! @Pitt_FB #PITTvsPSU — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) September 14, 2019

This whole situation is surreal. According to the map below, there was 1-2 lightning strikes in the county ... and there wasn't much rain, either.



Anyway, all's well that ends well. Gates have reopened and the game should kick off at 12:40 p.m. after a weather delay. #PSUvsPitt pic.twitter.com/ircwnj0a8Y — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Weather Update: Nearby lightning has again delayed the start of the game. Gates are now tentatively scheduled to reopen at 12:10 p.m., depending on the weather.



Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 12:40 p.m. — Penn State (@penn_state) September 14, 2019

Penn State-Pitt has now been officially delayed ... but we're not sure how long the delay might last.



At least everyone stuck in traffic will get to see the game now. Probably. Maybe.#PSUvsPitt #WhatADamnMesshttps://t.co/WzwJozCihs — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Players have now left the field, entrance to Beaver Stadium is temporarily suspended and fans are asked to find shelter. pic.twitter.com/35DoajAIhr — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) September 14, 2019

Will Penn State-Pitt be delayed? Potential for storms forces fans to seek shelter, return to cars:https://t.co/ot6qoiYogp — Penn State Football (@psu_football) September 14, 2019

10:50AM Radar Update: Showers & thunderstorms along and ahead of a weak cold front will progress east across the Commonwealth this afternoon. Scattered showers will result in accumulations generally <0.5”. If you hear thunder, seek shelter! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/CCLQHn1FQM — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 14, 2019

A look at the storms causing PSU to request that fans seek shelter: pic.twitter.com/205B0j8Ikk — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Team still on the field warming up but fans taking cover. pic.twitter.com/VBmUv3q3WQ — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) September 14, 2019

Due to the potential for severe weather, PSU has asked fans in the stadium to seek shelter. Those not already in the stadium are asked to return to their cars. pic.twitter.com/kXdU57UW73 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Penn State football players were greeted with hugs and cheers for the noon kick against Pitt. pic.twitter.com/QBdDwmjTXi — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) September 14, 2019

PSU has arrived at Beaver Stadium. Game kicks off at noon. #PITTvsPSU pic.twitter.com/1J8NZTcjea — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

Pitt’s travel roster does not include John Petrishen, for those curious.



V’Lique Carter and Rashad Wheeler did make the trip after injury concerns following Ohio game. pic.twitter.com/UCNhrKdXnS — John McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) September 14, 2019