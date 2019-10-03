‘Airing it Out’ podcast: After its Maryland blowout, what does Penn State need to do vs. Purdue?

SHARE COPY LINK

After Penn State played one of its most complete game in the James Franklin era in its 59-0 blowout of Maryland last week, the Nittany Lions are set to take on a wounded Purdue team in its homecoming game Saturday.

While this game no longer poses the threat it once did, as the Boilermakers will be without their top two offensive playmakers in WR Rondale Moore and QB Elijah Sindelar, “Airing it Out” hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer talk about what Penn State still has to gain —and what it has to lose — with this contest.

Will the No. 12 Nittany Lions again be able to put up points and show AP Poll voters they belong in the top 10? Or will their performance raise questions about consistency?

Listen to the full discussion, as well as what else to look for in this weekend’s matchup, here or download “Airing it Out” on your favorite podcast platform:

