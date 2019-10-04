4-star wide receiver from Virginia commits to Penn State football

SHARE COPY LINK

Penn State football picked up a commitment from a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. KeAndre Lambert publicly announced his commitment Friday afternoon at his high school’s homecoming pep rally. Lambert is a four-star wide receiver prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.





C O M M I T E D! pic.twitter.com/UD5LQYk8Sf — KDL² (@Klamb2_) October 4, 2019

The high school senior plays for Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and is the fourth player from the state to commit to the Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class. He’s the No. 4 prospect in the state, the No. 31 wide receiver in the country and the No. 182 overall player in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Lambert is 6-foot-1 and weighs 176 pounds, according to his 247Sports profile. He ran a 4.50 40-yard dash at Nike’s The Opening Finals on July 1.

He chose the Nittany Lions over North Carolina and had 24 scholarship offers, including offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech, according to his 247Sports profile.

Lambert is the fifth wide receiver to join the Penn State recruiting class. He joins fellow four-star high school recruit Jaden Dottin, three-star high school recruits Malick Meiga and Parker Washington, and junior college three-star wide receiver Norval Black.

That talented group of pass-catchers will join an already loaded group that will likely feature K.J. Hamler, Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter.

Before Lambert’s commitment, the Nittany Lions held the No. 15 class in the nation. After he joined, the class moved up to No. 13 in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His commitment didn’t alter Penn State’s status in the Big Ten class rankings, where it remains No. 3 behind Ohio State and Michigan.