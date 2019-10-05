Penn State Football
What we saw and learned from Penn State football’s 35-7 win over Purdue
Follow along as the Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Purdue and photographer Abby Drey provides in-game and behind-the-scenes photos from Beaver Stadium. Stay with us all evening and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.
Penn State got off to a hot start and defeated Purdue 35-7 in its annual homecoming game. Here’s what happend:
Other stories worth your time:
5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Purdue college football game
Think Penn State’s KJ Hamler had a big game already? Hamler doesn’t — and here’s why
How can Purdue come close to an upset over Penn State football? Here are the 2 key matchups
Here’s why James Franklin, Penn State players think fans need to ease up on the ‘Lawn Boyz’ chain
Here’s what James Franklin, Penn State said about HBO filming its ‘Hard Knocks’-style show this week
Purdue football’s top offensive threats — including WR Rondale Moore — out against Penn State
Why it’s all about the white shoes for Penn State’s players in a game featuring throwback uniforms
4-star wide receiver from Virginia commits to Penn State football
Why Penn State’s RB rotation led to lost sleep for Ja’Juan Seider — but why it’s getting easier
Beaver Stadium to host State College vs. Cumberland Valley high school football game
Penn State’s last noon game was a traffic nightmare. Here’s what to expect vs. Purdue
Penn State fans asked to check for hitchhikers after 2 spotted lanternfly sightings
Comments