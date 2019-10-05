What we saw and learned from Penn State football’s 35-7 win over Purdue

SHARE COPY LINK

Follow along as the Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Purdue and photographer Abby Drey provides in-game and behind-the-scenes photos from Beaver Stadium. Stay with us all evening and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.

Penn State got off to a hot start and defeated Purdue 35-7 in its annual homecoming game. Here’s what happend:

Did Noah Cain separate himself today? James Franklin said he won't comment on the RB position until he looks at the tape.



Says he thinks PSU will stick with four RBs at this point. But maybe someone else could rise to the top. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

James Franklin opens his press conference, in part, by saying: "Defensively, we're doing some special things right now. ... We're playing championship-level defense right now." — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

. @JonSauber's instant takeaways from Penn State football's 35-7 win over Purdue. https://t.co/vZq1UQYMMg — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) October 5, 2019

Penn State football gets the win over Purdue 35-7. pic.twitter.com/bL8hWcaK5J — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 5, 2019

FINAL: Penn State 35, Purdue 7



Sure, it wasn't a completely dominant second half. But there are worst things than another lopsided win.https://t.co/syKfhfHNg5 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Noah Cain with the score!! #PennState 35, Purdue 7 with 5:44 left. — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) October 5, 2019

sacks on the day. — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 5, 2019

Penn State 6 possessions in first half -- 28 points, zero punts

Penn State 5 possessions in second half -- zero points, 5 punts. — Joe Juliano (@JoeJulesinq) October 5, 2019

Remember when I said Blake Gillikin must be bored this game?



Not anymore. He's now punted on five straight possessions. Second-half PSU does not look like first-half PSU right now. #PSUvsPurdue — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Penn State still leads, 28-7, after a scoreless third quarter. #PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

I mean, good catch?



I'm not sure what good a 3-yard completion does for Purdue on third-and-10 while trailing by 3 TDs. But OK then.



This might be why Purdue is 1-of-10 on third downs today. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Today's announced/paid attendance at Penn State: 106,536.#PSUvsPurdue — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

#PennState with its 8th sack of the game, which is the most since PSU had 9 sacks against Wisconsin in 2005. — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) October 5, 2019

Penn State is up 28-7 over Purdue at the half. Nittany Lion touchdowns from Hamler, Clifford, Dotson and Freiermuth. pic.twitter.com/oohOgkwss7 — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 5, 2019

.@PennStateFball closes the first half with its seventh sack of the day. pic.twitter.com/zrpJ9c07FF — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 5, 2019

Penn State heads into the half up 28-7 after Jayson Oweh gets the sack. #PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

Make that 7 sacks. Jayson Oweh with his first on the day. https://t.co/jMYdC08iXB — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Purdue QB Jake Plummer has completed 5 passes. He's also been sacked 6 times today.



Sack watch:

Shaka Toney: 3

Yetur Gross-Matos: 2

Fred Hansard: 1 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Shaka Toney with the first-half hat trick -- the DE has 3 sacks already this game. #PSUvsPurdue — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Jake Pinegar misses the field goal attempt for Penn State with 2:47 left in the first half. #PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

Purdue gets on the board with a beautiful back shoulder throw from Plummer to Amad Anderson Jr. They trail Penn State 28-7 with 7:18 left in the second quarter. #PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

PSU CB Joey Porter Jr. gets beat in the end zone, and now PSU is only up three TDs.



Sean Clifford's INT led to Purdue's firs score.



PSU 28-7, 7:18 left in 2Q — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos 2019 Sack Count: 4 — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

These uniforms need to be at least a once a year thing https://t.co/qZ9odHxz2b — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) October 5, 2019

Blake Gillikin must be so bored this game. #PSUvsPurdue



Four drives, four TDs for PSU. 28-0 with 14:17 left in 2Q. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

.@PennStateFball has now outscored opponents 69-0 in the 1st quarter this season. The #NittanyLions entered this week 1 of 3 FBS teams to not allow a first-quarter point this season (Oklahoma, Missouri). #PennState #WeAre — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) October 5, 2019

Sean Clifford dumps it off to tight end Pat Freiermuth who runs it in to score Penn State's fourth TD of the day. Will be interesting to see how long the starters stay in this one for Penn State. The Nittany Lions lead 28-0 with 14:17 left to play in the second quarter. #PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

PSU just happened to be wearing white cleats in both games.



Coincidence? I think ... well, yeah, probably. https://t.co/zPI2LpRzRz — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Purdue finally holds PSU in the red zone ... but then roughs the passer on third-and-long to keep the PSU drive alive.



Can we agree on a running clock in the second half? — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

At the end of the first quarter, Penn State is dominating Purdue. They lead 21-0. Sean Clifford has completed 6-of-7 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.



The Nittany Lions have 206 total yards. Purdue has 1. So, yeah.#PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

Sean Clifford set the school record for first-half passing yards last week with 287.



After the fist quarter today, he has 156 passing yards. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

First 3 drives of #PSUvsPurdue



Purdue: Three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out



Penn State: Touchdown, touchdown, touchdown — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Yikes ... Jahan Dotson doing his best KJ Hamler impression with a 72-yard receiving TD.



Hamler even had a nice block downfield. PSU up 21-0 with 5:21 left in the 1Q. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

He's thrown one, and now he's run one.@seancliff14 keeps it to extend @PennStateFball's early lead. pic.twitter.com/cAIhkSfKwU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 5, 2019

Someone just got really excited about Sean Clifford's fake pass and 3-yard run into the end zone.



PSU 14-0, 7:04 left in 1Q https://t.co/dBeremICoP — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

He needs help walking off the field. Has a noticeable limp. https://t.co/sDpyIcBcsY — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Purdue's secondary isn't exactly a strength ... and now CB Cam Allen is ejected for targeting on QB Sean Clifford.



PSU now 11 yards away from making this a two-touchdown game. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Purdue punter Brooks Cormier just made the nicest tackle by a Boilermaker today when taking down KJ Hamler on the punt return.



Put Cormier in at LB ... — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Two Purdue drives, two sacks for Penn State DE Shaka Toney.



Purdue has minus-9 yards so far this game. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Shaka Toney gets his second sack of the day to force another Purdue 3-and-out. #PURvsPSU — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

PSU picks up right where it left off last week.



Defense forces a 3-and-out by Purdue, pushing it backward. And Sean Clifford then drives the offense downfield and gets a 23-yard TD pass to KJ Hamler.



PSU 7-0, 10:22 left in 1Q — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

Penn State gets its first sack of the day on third down to force a Purdue punt. Shaka Toney got there first for the Nittany Lions. #PSUvsPurdue — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 5, 2019

PSU's Daniel George is starting at WR for the injured Justin Shorter and Journey Brown is again the starting RB, according to the starting lineups announced on the videoboard. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

6 NFL scouts are on-hand for today's #PSUvsPurdue game. The teams here:



Arizona Cardinals

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 5, 2019

The Centre Daily Times' Josh Moyer breaks down what to look for in Penn State football's homecoming game against Purdue. The game kicks off at noon here at Beaver Stadium. Check https://t.co/u3kHITTEMR for updates throughout the game. pic.twitter.com/61W937dFFV — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) October 5, 2019

My favorite find from the tailgates today, Roxanne sporting her homemade 'fangirlz' bling. pic.twitter.com/kvgxKqr6GH — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 5, 2019

Team is here, fans area here, sun is here, ready for Penn State homecoming game against Purdue. pic.twitter.com/sXsUqWj60U — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 5, 2019

