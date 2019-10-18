Need tickets to the Penn State-Michigan football game? Be careful where they come from

About 110,000 fans are expected to fill Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State’s annual White Out, but the university is urging fans to be cautious of counterfeit tickets.

Penn State officials notified law enforcement about counterfeit tickets in the marketplace, and are urging fans to only buy tickets through the university’s athletic ticket office or Ticketmaster.

Those who purchase tickets from unauthorized sources, like StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist or eBay, risk buying tickets that are counterfeit or invalid.

“Obviously, we’re excited to be back in Beaver Stadium. Going on the road and winning is tough. Last week we had to deal with it and hopefully we can create an environment here that’s the toughest environment in all of college football,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “I think we’re part of that argument, I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. I think Saturday is a great opportunity for us to prove it and show the world.”

The cheapest ticket available through Ticketmaster on Friday afternoon was $178, while a lower level seat costs $695. Tickets purchased through Penn State are the most expensive tickets in Beaver Stadium history.

The university has had issues with counterfeit tickets in the past. More than 300 tickets were confiscated before last season’s Ohio State game, and each of those fans were turned away at the stadium.

Penn State in August announced it would no longer accept PDF printed tickets at football, wrestling and basketball games in an effort to reduce fraud.

Season ticket holders and those who purchase paper tickets from the ticket office did not see a change. Students, however, no longer receive paper tickets.

They were transitioned to a digital platform, where each ticket is tied to the student’s ID. People with those tickets are required to bring the tickets up on their smartphone, either via the Ticketmaster app or by downloading them to a mobile wallet.

Penn State was the first college to require all-digital ticketing for students.

Game day parking

Advance parking for No. 7 Penn State’s game against No. 16 Michigan was sold out by Wednesday.

Cash parking is only available at lot Red A at West Campus for $15 and at East Deck, Eisenhower Deck and Nittany Deck for $25. Each of those areas are scheduled to open 8 a.m. Saturday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The university expects East Deck to reach capacity early Saturday, so fans without a valid permit are encouraged to travel to Eisenhower, Nittany or Red A.