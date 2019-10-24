How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 6 Penn State will take on Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) in Spartan Stadium at East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans have won five of the last six meetings.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-0) at Michigan State Spartans (4-3)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 | Where: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN or ABC’s app





Who’s calling the game: Sean McDonough (Play-by-Play), Todd Blackledge (Analysis); Holly Rowe (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 81/81/81

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -5.5

Money line: Penn State -220/Michigan +190

Over/under: 43

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 21-20

Jon Sauber: Penn State 23-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 24-20

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 24-17

