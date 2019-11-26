How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 12 Penn State will take on Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions have not lost to the Scarlet Knights since 1988, and RU has lost 20 straight Big Ten games dating back to 2017.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-9)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: BTN | Live stream: Fox Sports





Who’s calling the game: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), James Laurinaitis (Analysis); Elise Menaker (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/103.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 137/195/957

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)





Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -40.5

Money line: Unavailable (Originally Penn State -44550/Rutgers +21450)

Over/under: 49

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 42-7

Jon Sauber: Penn State 56-3

Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-0

Josh Moyer: Penn State 59-6

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 42-0

