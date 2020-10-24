LIVE BLOG: Updates, analysis, photos and video from Penn State football at Indiana

Follow along as the Centre Daily Times writers Parth Upadhyaya and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Indiana from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, and photographer Abby Drey captures photos and video.

Stay with us all afternoon and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.

Tom Allen has players believing that they can complete/play with anyone. Well coached/motivated team. Gotta respect it. Clifford needs to quicken up his footwork, he’s stiff/ flat footed at times. Let Indiana hang around, they’ll capitalize. PSU is a second half team right? — Matt McGloin (@McGloinQB11) October 24, 2020

So... PSU is on its third-string RB in Devyn Ford. Noah Cain has been in the locker room since limping off in the first quarter.

Sean Clifford threw two interceptions in the first half.

Backup QB Will Levis had a fumble at the Indiana 7.

Pinegar missed a 25-yd FG.

17-7 Hoosiers — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 24, 2020

PSU kicker Jake Pinegar hit the left upright on a 25-yard FG attempt. And that just about sums up the kind of half its been for the Nittany Lions.



Halftime: IU 17, PSU 7 — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Jake Pinegar drills the post on a 25-yard field goal attempt and Penn State heads into the half down 17-7. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

LAMONT WADE (@Goony_38)!



Wade scoops the loose ball and gives Penn State the ball with 2 seconds to go in the half. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ruqr0SDPay — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2020

Indiana fumbles now, too. PSU DT Antonio Shelton forces the ball out and S Lamont Wade recovers. Officials checking to see if time ran out in the first half. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Will Levis takes his first snap at QB for Clifford. Tries to run but ends up fumbling inside the Hooisers' 10-yard line. Geez. Mistakes piling on for Nittany Lions. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Will Levis fumbles inside the Indiana 10-yard line. Three turnovers by Penn State quarterbacks. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Former PSU star LB Micah Parsons weighs in on the Nittany Lions' afternoon so far: https://t.co/5fTkkGRqiU — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Sean Clifford throws his second interception of the day as he sails another pass that is picked off. Might be getting ahead of things, but could it hurt to try Will Levis? Lions can't run and cannot complete passes right now. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) October 24, 2020

And Hoosiers RB Stevie Scott finds the end zone again. IU 17, PSU 7 w/ 6:36 left in 2Q.



Since their first drive, the Nittany Lions have looked bad. Special teams blunders, Clifford overthrowing receivers, etc. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Just like that, it's 17 unanswered for Indiana. They lead Penn State, 17-7. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Sean Clifford had seven interceptions in all of last season — he just threw his second this afternoon. IU returns this one to the PSU four-yard line. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Clifford with another overthrow and another interception. This time he his Jamar Johnson between the numbers. IU ball inside the Penn State 5-yard line. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

IU RB Stevie Scott scores on a 14-yard run. He's now up to 43 rushing yards on the day.



Just about no one there to stop Scott, who breaks off PSU S Ji'Ayir Brown before bursting into the end zone. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

IU takes the lead on a touchdown run by Stevie Scott. Penn State's defense showed some cracks on that drive. 10-7, IU. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Shaka Toney is up and walking off under his own power. Didn't look good at first but he seems fine, not even headed to the tent. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 24, 2020

Shaka Toney is down on the field. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Clifford has Daniel George open near the sideline but overthrows him. Penn State will punt. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Call overturned, Holmes was indeed down. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Caziah Holmes opens the drive at running back for Penn State. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Sean Clifford has seven completions so far — just one has been to a WR — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 24, 2020

Hooisers turn Clifford's interception into a 9-play, 22-yard drive that ends in a 34-yard FG.



PSU 7, IU 3 w/ 12:24 to play until halftime — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Penix misses an open Fryfogle on back-to-back plays. IU settles for the 34-yard field goal to make it 7-3. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Clifford lobbed a pass up a little too far, trying to hit Ford, but threw it right to the hands of IU DB Jaylin Williams. Hoosiers took over in Nittany Lions territory before 1Q ended.



Still PSU 7, IU 0 at the end of 1Q. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Sean Clifford with a horrible pass on a screen and hits Jaylin Williams right between the numbers. IU ball in Penn State territory. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

PSU just dodged a bullet — IU player who recovered the muffed punt by PSU WR Jahan Dotson was ruled out of bounds. IU just re-kicked after a five-yard penalty on PSU.



Dotson fair catches this time. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Bad special teams play by Penn State after Marquis Wilson falls into Jahan Dotson's legs and causes him to muff the punt. Looks like Micah McFadden may have touched the ball while out of bounds before he had possession for IU. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Jack Ham just said Brent Pry told him he was going to be aggressive on the first series. Confirmed! Lions take over in their own end after a quick stop. https://t.co/TIegAucPfm — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) October 24, 2020

Joey Porter Jr. is untouched off the edge and drills Michael Penix Jr. for a sack. The Penn State defense played aggressively to force that three-and-out. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1) comes FLYING in off the edge for the team's first sack of the year leading to an Indiana punt. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/pAR1Fr42j2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile on the sideline: Noah Cain did leave the tent with his shoe back on. Still walking gingerly though. Just pounded his helmet off the ground. Who is right over there talking to him? Journey Brown. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 24, 2020

Penn State congratulates Pat Freiermuth Saturday and celebrates the first touchdown of the season. The Nittany Lions took on the Indiana Hoosiers in a largely empty Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

RECORD BREAK ALERT



With that TD, Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) sets the record for most career TD receptions by a Penn State tight end.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/l16U90Z8RC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2020

Excellent call by Ciarrocca and excellent execution to match. Ran the same design as the last two plays with a pop pass to Pat Freiermuth leaking out on the run-pass option. Penn State leads Indiana 7-0 after a 7:01 drive. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

TE Pat Freiermuth hauls in the first TD of the season for PSU. QB Sean Clifford fakes a handoff to RB Devyn Ford before hitting Freiermuth in the endzone to cap off a 13-play, 64-yard opening drive.



PSU 7, IU 0 w/ 7:59 left in the 1Q. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Noah Cain and Devyn Ford are both getting looks in the backfield on the first drive of the game. The Penn State offense should be fairly run-heavy with Kirk Ciarrocca calling the plays. It'll be important to keep those guys fresh. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Clifford hits Dotson on his first pass attempt of the season. Nice job of rolling out and finding the wideout. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 24, 2020

Indiana wins the coin toss and defers its choice to the second half. Penn State will receive the ball to start the game.



It's *finally* time to play some football. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Penn State announces it will not be releasing a travel roster this season. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 24, 2020

#PennState won't release an inactive list, according to an announcement made in the press box.



Here are IU's inactives:

- DB Marcelino Ball

- OL Kahlil Benson

- TE Sam Daugstrup

- RB/KR David Ellis

- TE Turon Ivy Jr.

- DB Raheem Layne

- DB Samuel Slusher

- TE Khameron Taylor — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 24, 2020

Big Ten football is back! Penn State has arrived at Memorial Stadium for their opening game against Indiana.

kick off is at 3:30! (ignore the countdown on their jumbotron)#PennStateFootball #WeArehttps://t.co/fcZamBohvl pic.twitter.com/OrzXhd5y1u — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 24, 2020

Penn State is in the building. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/sLxXdDON62 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2020

