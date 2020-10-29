Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Ohio State college football game

The No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions will play their first home game of the season by taking on No. 3 Ohio State in Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

Here are five things you should keep an eye on:

PSU QB SEAN CLIFFORD’S ACCURACY

Redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford was off his game in the first half of Penn State’s overtime loss to Indiana last weekend. Clifford often overthrew receivers and threw two first-half interceptions that led to a 10-point Hooisers advantage at halftime. In the second half, though, he looked more collected and made plays with his legs. But the turnaround in his performance wasn’t enough to pull off the victory.

Against the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions need Clifford to look sharp from the opening kickoff.

“He knows that he needs to be more consistent,” junior tight end Pat Freiermuth said Tuesday. “Like I said after the (Indiana) game, he’s going to be his own toughest critic. … He texted me Sunday about Ohio State already, and I hadn’t even watched Ohio State on Sunday until he texted me.”

Ohio State ranked No. 1 last season in opponent passing yards allowed, and limited Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to just 105 yards through the air last week. A secondary headlined by junior cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Sevyn Banks will pose a tough early-season challenge for Clifford.

Which version of Clifford comes out the gate for Penn State will go a long way in determining if the Nittany Lions can upset the Buckeyes on Saturday.

DEVYN FORD’S ADJUSTMENT TO BEING RB1

The late-game blunder when he should’ve went down instead of scored aside, sophomore running back Devyn Ford had an OK performance against Indiana last Saturday. Ford ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

But after head coach James Franklin confirmed Tuesday that sophomore running back Noah Cain’s injury sustained on the first drive against the Hoosiers is season-ending, Ford will have to step up. This news comes just a week after Penn State announced that star redshirt junior running back Journey Brown could miss the entire season with an undisclosed medical condition.

Ford — who totaled 294 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2019 — must now lead the way for a running backs room that is down to just him and two true freshmen in Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes.

Lee looked good in limited time last Saturday against the Hoosiers, pitching in 35 yards on the ground on six carries. Holmes added 16 rushing yards on five carries. Even if the duo can increase its production with more carries, Franklin said Tuesday that Ford will have to change his mentality to be “the guy” at running back for Penn State.

“I think he’ll grow into that,” Franklin said. “There’s no doubt that he has the talent to do that. And there’s no doubt that we believe in him. But there is a difference between being the lead dog and a rotational piece.”

Keep an eye on how Ford adjusts to a much larger role for an entire game on Saturday.

Penn State running back Devyn Ford takes the hand off from Sean Clifford and runs into the end zone for a touchdown with just minutes left of the game against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Memorial Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

CAN PSU WR JAHAN DOTSON BE A RELIABLE TOP TARGET?

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was having a fairly quiet outing in Penn State’s season-opener against Indiana last week until he made one of the biggest plays of the game.

With a little over two minutes left in the contest, Clifford stepped up in the pocket before delivering a 60-yard pass to Dotson for a touchdown that gave the Nittany Lions their first lead since the opening quarter. Dotson led all receivers with four catches for 94 yards.

The question now becomes if he can consistently be a top target for Clifford.

Last weekend, all of the Nittany Lions’ receivers aside from Dotson combined for just 83 receiving yards. Because of the inexperience of the room (redshirt junior Cam Sullivan-Brown is the only other upperclassmen at the position expected to see significant playing time), Dotson knows he’ll need to be a leader.

“Just getting open and being the biggest target for our quarterback, that’s just the biggest key to me,” Dotson said Wednesday. “... The more we make plays in practice, the more he’s going to feel comfortable throwing the ball to us in those little tight windows.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Dotson becomes the clear No. 1 option at receiver for Clifford, or if one of the younger players steps up to claim that role.

PRESSURING OSU’S JUSTIN FIELDS

One of the biggest keys to Saturday’s game for Penn State will be whether or not it can limit Ohio State Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields played a near-perfect game in the Buckeyes’ season-opener against Nebraska last week, completing 20-of-21 of his passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

On the other side, Penn State is coming off a game in which it consistently brought pressure down the stretch to Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Nittany Lions finished that contest with three sacks for a loss of 19 yards.

Still, Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. knows his unit is in for likely its most difficult test of the season in Week 2.

“I think Justin is an elite quarterback,” Scott Jr. said Thursday. “He’s extremely athletic. And he can really spin the football, too. … Then, if his first and second read is not there, he has the ability to make you look silly scrambling. So, it’s going to be a tremendous challenge.”

Against the Hoosiers, redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney and redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh combined for 15 quarterback pressures. Keep an eye on how that number changes against Fields on Saturday.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to look for an open teammate to make a pass during the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

IMPACT OF NO WHITE OUT

It’s no secret that the home-field advantage Penn State would’ve enjoyed with a sold-out Beaver Stadium could’ve been a factor on Saturday against Ohio State.

Since 2016, the Nittany Lions have only lost two games at home. And of course, the last time they knocked off the Buckeyes was in front of a Beaver Stadium White-Out crowd. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer — at the helm for the Buckeyes from 2012-18 — offered high praise on Tuesday for Penn State White Outs on FOX Sports’ “Breaking the Huddle.”

“This is a home environment that really impacts the game,” Meyer said. “It’s usually a seven- to 10-point differential that right now is zero.”

Freiermuth said earlier this week that although he’s disappointed there will be no fans in attendance Saturday, he most looks forward to “put the football down and play.”

“I’m definitely gonna miss those fans and everything,” Freiermuth said. “… But just like we preached this whole camp, it goes back to the love of the game of football, just kinda playing in your backyard again. And it’s gonna be weird without the fans. But I’m excited to play against Ohio State — just Ohio State versus Penn State, no outside noise, no nothing.”