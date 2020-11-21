Penn State Football
LIVE BLOG: Updates, instant analysis, photos and more from Penn State football vs. Iowa
Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Parth Upadhyaya and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Iowa college football game, and photographer Abby Drey provides sideline photos and video. Both struggling teams are looking for the chance to turn their seasons around.
Here’s what’s happened so far:
STORIES WORTH YOUR TIME
Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Iowa college football game
How can Penn State football win its first game this season vs. Iowa? Here’s 2 key matchups
‘It is what it is’: Penn State football coach James Franklin ignoring obstacles as team looks ahead to Iowa
Who will start at QB for Penn State vs. Iowa? James Franklin has yet to name starter
Penn State defense looks to be aggressive from ‘the get-go’ vs. Iowa after slow starts
Why those who know Devyn Ford best say he’s cut out to be Penn State’s No. 1 option at RB
Comments