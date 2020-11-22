The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State’s 41-21 loss to Iowa

Penn State’s 2020 season now stands alone in the program’s 134-year history.

After the Nittany Lions’ 41-21 loss to Iowa at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, the team is 0-5 for the first time in school history. This is completely uncharted territory for a program that’s won 11 games and been to New Year’s Six bowls three out of the past four seasons under head coach James Franklin.

“We’re being challenged right now,” Franklin said Saturday. “We’ve had to learn how to handle success, and now we’re having to learn how to handle adversity.”

Even with a quarterback change, turnovers once again plagued the Nittany Lions. Two fumbles by redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis and two interceptions by redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford made it nearly impossible for Penn State to sustain any momentum or have a real shot at a comeback late in the game.

There have been plenty of factors in this pandemic-stricken year that have contributed to Penn State’s demise. Regardless, Franklin knows the product that’s been out on the field the past five Saturdays is unacceptable.

“There’s obviously a lot of circumstances going on this year,” Franklin said. “But none of that matters at the end of the day. We’ve gotta find a way to play good football. And we have not done that.”

GOOD

WR Jahan Dotson’s performance: Even with an otherwise dismal performance by the Penn State offense, junior receiver Jahan Dotson had another monster game. Dotson finished the contest against the Hawkeyes with eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. It marked his third 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Dotson is now up to 527 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the Nittany Lions’ first five games.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Nazareth native caught a touchdown late in the third quarter versus Iowa. With 18 seconds left in the third quarter, Clifford — the benched former starting quarterback — checked back in the contest for Levis. Clifford pump-faked before launching a bomb downfield to hit a streaking Dotson between two Hawkeyes defensive backs for a 68-yard touchdown.

Dotson bounced back from his 27-yard, two-reception game in last weekend’s loss to Nebraska. Before that contest, the redshirt junior had posted games of 100-plus receiving yards against Ohio State (144 receiving yards on eight catches) and Maryland (123 receiving yards on nine catches). With yet another huge game, Dotson is doing his part in trying to turn around the 0-5 Nittany Lions’ season.

“We just gotta have our heads up and just move on,” Dotson said. “Just win the week. Win the day. And win the moment. Whatever moment you’re in, win that moment. We gotta start doing things with a winner’s mentality.”

BAD

Run defense: Although the final stats — particularly Iowa’s total rushing yards of 175 — don’t make it seem that bad, Penn State’s run defense looked susceptible all game. Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent finished with 101 rushing yards for two touchdowns on 15 carries — good for 6.7 yards per rush. Running back Tyler Goodson added 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Four of Iowa’s five touchdowns against Penn State came on the ground.

“It starts in practice, starts in film, and people just gotta do their jobs,” redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney said. “Football is a tough sport — things happen. And you can’t hang your head. You’ve gotta figure out how you’re going to correct it, so it doesn’t happen again.”

Goodson scored the first touchdown of the afternoon for the Hawkeyes. About 30 seconds into the second quarter, Goodson made junior linebacker Jesse Luketa miss badly on a tackle attempt before slipping out of reach of redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to find the end zone on a 10-yard rush.

Then came back-to-back touchdown runs from Sargent on two of Iowa’s final three drives of the first half. Sargent had a 1-yard touchdown run both times.

With 6:34 left in the second quarter, Sargent took a toss from quarterback Spencer Petras and ran into the end zone untouched. And with 11 seconds left until halftime, he plowed into the end zone again. Sargent’s two touchdown runs helped extend the Hawkeyes’ lead to 17 points at halftime.

O-line play: Just like it has done in its other position groups, Penn State has shuffled players around on its offensive line throughout its first five games this season in hopes of finding the right group. But against Iowa on Saturday, the unit struggled again.

When Levis fumbled the ball nearly two minutes into the third quarter, it took Hawkeyes defensive back Dane Belton just four seconds to get to Levis and force the ball loose. Redshirt freshman right tackle Caedan Wallace couldn’t block Belton, who faced almost no resistance as he sped past the 6-foot-5, 313-pound offensive lineman.

And when Clifford threw his first interception of the game with 9:42 left in the contest and the Nittany Lions down by 10, his pocket collapsed in only three seconds. He was drug to the ground by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson right as he got the ball off. Clifford’s pass was batted at the line of scrimmage by Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon before it was intercepted by defensive end Chauncey Golston. Iowa recovered the ball at Penn State’s 23-yard line before hitting a 24-yard field goal six plays later and slowly closing the door on the Nittany Lions’ comeback hopes.

Of course, not every error from Levis and Clifford was a result of poor blocking from the offensive line. Levis’ first fumble of the day — on a pitch he threw behind freshman running back Keyvone Lee early in the second quarter — and Clifford’s final interception on a pass that he threw almost directly to Nixon were both unpressured mistakes.

Both Levis and Clifford have been turnover prone, and not having a solid offensive line in front of them certainly hasn’t helped.

UGLY

Turnovers: Franklin switched quarterbacks Saturday — opting to start Levis over Clifford — in order to try to fix Penn State’s turnover problem.

Heading into Saturday’s contest with Iowa, Penn State had nine turnovers through four games. Clifford alone had turned the ball over eight times (six interceptions and two fumbles) through three-plus games before he was benched in the early second quarter against Nebraska last weekend. Those miscues would often put the Nittany Lions in early holes in games that they couldn’t manage to crawl out of.

After Levis checked in against the Cornhuskers last week, he took care of the football and made smart decisions. But on Saturday, Penn State’s turnover problem persisted — even with Levis behind center.

Levis’ two fumbles — in the early second quarter and on Penn State’s first offensive play of the third quarter — gave the Hawkeyes plenty of momentum. Iowa turned both mistakes into touchdowns on their drives that followed.

So, with 4:09 left in the third quarter, Franklin chose to go back to Clifford. At first, it paid off.

Clifford threw two touchdowns on his first two passes to bring the Nittany Lions within 10 points at the end of the third quarter. Soon enough, though, the turnover issues returned. Clifford threw an interception early in the fourth quarter that Iowa turned into a field goal, and then he threw another that was returned for a touchdown with 1:58 left.

Penn State gave up 24 points on its four turnovers. The Nittany Lions now have given up a total of 57 points off of their 13 turnovers through their first five games. It will be hard to win any games this season if the team keeps coughing up the football like it has.

Lack of running game: A week ago, Penn State’s trio of running backs — sophomore Devyn Ford, freshman Caziah Holmes and Lee — combined for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t build off that success when they faced Iowa on Saturday.

Penn State averaged a dismal 1.8 yards per rush against the Hawkeyes.

Ford exited the game with an injury after Penn State’s first drive and never returned, leaving Holmes and Lee to carry the load. But both received limited touches and never got into a rhythm. The freshmen combined for just 14 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Lee scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to give Penn State its first lead in a game since overtime against Indiana in Week 1. But that was the only highlight of the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack on Saturday.

Once again, Penn State used a heavy dosage of quarterback runs. Levis ran 15 times for 34 yards, while Clifford — who checked in late in the third quarter — ran six times for 13 yards.

Altogether, the Nittany Lions totaled only 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground, compared to the Hawkeyes’ 175 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Penn State’s running game hasn’t looked consistently good all season. And if Ford misses any extended amount of time, he’ll be the third player in his position group missing — with star redshirt junior running back Journey Brown medically retired and standout sophomore running back Noah Cain out for the season with a foot injury. That could be disastrous for a team still trying to find a reliable rushing attack.

Player absences continue to pile up: Franklin announced after Saturday’s loss to Iowa that star junior tight end Pat Freiermuth will undergo season-ending surgery for an injury he suffered against Ohio State in Week 2.

Coming off an All-Big Ten season in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound tight end was poised for an All-American campaign this year. Through four games, Freiermuth totaled 310 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 catches. He is currently projected by CBS Sports to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The loss of Freiermuth is yet another hit for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State is already playing without star junior linebacker Micah Parsons (opted out in August), Brown (medically retired this month) and Cain (suffered a season-ending injury against Indiana). Oh, and, we don’t know the severity of Ford’s injury yet.

“It’s been challenging — there’s no doubt about it,” Franklin said of playing without key players. “But again, this is kinda where we’re at. This is what we’re dealing with, and we’ve gotta find a way through it.”

The reality is that Penn State has not found a way yet as the losses keep piling up. And if the Nittany Lions don’t figure it out soon, a winless season could very well be in the books.