Penn State football 27, Michigan 17: What happened and what we thought

Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Parth Upadhyaya and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan college football game. Both struggling teams are looking for the chance to turn their seasons around.

Penn State beat Michigan 27-17 for its first win of the 2020 season and first win at Ann Arbor since 2009.

Here’s what’s happened:

FINAL: Penn State 27, Michigan 17



The Nittany Lions finally pick up their first win of 2020 to move to 1-5 on the season. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Will "The Thrill" Levis pic.twitter.com/MpJzLPFkNW — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 28, 2020

The fumble is overturned because DE Shaka Toney batted the ball back inbounds as it was rolling out of bounds, which is illegal. First down for Michigan. https://t.co/DgTaNakijf — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Levis checked in with 2nd-and-goal at the two-yard line for PSU. Levis runs into the end zone for the score.



PSU 27, Michigan 17 w/ 8:12 to play in the game — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Lee having himself a game. The freshman RB is now up to 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Keyvone Lee has earned himself a chunk of carries even when Penn State's running back room is fully healthy. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

PSU DE Jayson Oweh's offsides penalty kept the Michigan's drive alive, and the Wolverines scored three plays later on a two-yard run from Haskins. Haskins is now up to 100 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.



PSU 20, Michigan 17 w/ 13:12 left in the game — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

End of 3Q: Penn State 20, Michigan 10 — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Pinegar makes a 33-yard FG.



PSU 20, Michigan 10 w/ 40 secs left in 3Q — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Great run by Clifford there to avoid the sack and keep the drive alive. He slipped out of the pocket for a 29-yard scramble to get PSU inside the Michigan 25. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

After Michigan hit a 40-yard FG on its first drive on the second half, PSU's first drive of the half lasts just five plays before Clifford gets sacked on 3rd-and-4.



PSU 17, Michigan 10 w/ 6:29 left in 3Q — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

HALF: PSU 17, Michigan 7



The Nittany Lions have a halftime lead for the first time this season and have scored double digits in a first half for the first time since their season opener against Indiana. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Jake Pinegar (@jpinegar10) connects to extend Penn State's lead to 17-7 late in Q2! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/FmIvxneq3J — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 28, 2020

Oh look, a fade. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

That last catch by WR Jahan Dotson was his first of the game. After three 100-yard games through PSU's first five, its odd that the Nittany Lions haven't found a way to get him more involved. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

PSU S Drew Hartlaub recovers a fumbled punt by Michigan. Nittany Lions now deep in Wolverine territory — about a minute left in the first half and now two TOs remaining. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Clifford overthrows Washington down the left side of the field, and PSU can't add to its seven-point lead before halftime. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Nice pass breakup by CB Joey Porter Jr. on 3rd-and-4 to force Michigan to punt. PSU will get the ball back with 2:47 left in the first half with three TOs remaining. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

McNamara back in at QB for Michigan now — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

After a 22-yard catch by Washington and 26 yards on the ground by RB Caziah Holmes, Clifford takes off for a 28-yard rushing TD.



PSU 14, Michigan 7 w/ 3:32 left in the first half — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Clifford is back in at QB for Penn State. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Clifford walking on the sideline. Was on the bike on the sideline, according to ABC. Levis in now. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Sean Clifford is down on the ground and grabbing his knee. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

Washington now up to six catches for 57 yards early in the second quarter. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Third-and-Will Levis. — Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) November 28, 2020

Levis back on for 3rd-and-1 — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Michigan RB Chris Evans gained 22 yards on the first two plays of that last drive, but PSU defense held its own eventually with a tackle for loss by LB Lance Dixon on 3rd-and-2 — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Joe Milton checks in at QB for McNamara for Michigan — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

End of 1Q: Penn State 7, Michigan 7



Instead of the Nittany Lions taking a two-score lead, the momentum quickly shifted and the Wolverines used just four plays to tie the game. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Michigan QB Cade McNamara getting looked at by trainers — seems to be an issue with his right shoulder, according to ABC broadcast — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Three plays later and Michigan has tied the game. Hassan Haskins ran for 60 yards to take Michigan into the red zone and then punched it in two plays later. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

Haskins plows through the goal line for a two-yard rushing TD.



Michigan 7, Penn State 7 w/ 30 secs left in 1Q — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Michigan RB Hassan Haskins gashes the PSU defense for a 60-yard run. Down to inside PSU's 10-yard line. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Will Levis comes in on 4th-and-1, but a false start moves the Penn State offense back. Then Jordan Stout can't connect from 49 yards out and Michigan will get the ball back down 7-0. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

ABC just said RB Devyn Ford had a tragic death in his family and didn't make the trip to Ann Arbor. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Penn State keeps the ball after Parker Washington was ruled down and goes right back to Keyvone Lee, who has been really good in this one. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

After review, the call's reserved. Washington was down. PSU dodged an early bullet there. https://t.co/Mg3OfV6nGB — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

That was the first time Penn State stopped an opponent from scoring on an opening drive since Week 1 against Indiana — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Great coverage by Marquis Wilson to break that pass up and get the ball back to the Penn State offense. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

#PennState last scored on opening drive in opener at Indiana. — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 28, 2020

Impressive start.@PennStateFball had no problem finding the end zone on the opening possession. pic.twitter.com/TMKWN9JHZu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2020

PSU offense looked great on that opening drive. Freshman RB Keyvone Lee caps off the 10-play, four-minute drive with a 6-yard run for a TD.



PSU 7, Michigan 0 w/ 10:50 to go in the 1Q — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

KJ Hamler was really good.



Jahan Dotson is really good.@PennStateFball has another really good one in true freshman Parker Washington (@cpw_3). pic.twitter.com/N8caCr8XWB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2020

This is the best Penn State's offense has looked all season and it's not particularly close. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 28, 2020

Mike Golic said on ABC that QB Sean Clifford will start for #PennState today — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

RB Devyn Ford is out for #PennState today. That leaves freshmen RBs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee as the only two scholarship RBs remaining for the Nittany Lions. — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 28, 2020

Penn State QBs warming up. Sean Clifford with first-team center Michal Menet. Good indicator Clifford is back as the starter. pic.twitter.com/xhGrP97t4X — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) November 28, 2020

