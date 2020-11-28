Penn State Football
Penn State football 27, Michigan 17: What happened and what we thought
Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Parth Upadhyaya and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan college football game. Both struggling teams are looking for the chance to turn their seasons around.
Penn State beat Michigan 27-17 for its first win of the 2020 season and first win at Ann Arbor since 2009.
Here’s what’s happened:
STORIES WORTH YOUR TIME
Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Michigan college football game
Can Penn State stop its slide toward rock bottom with a win over Michigan? Here’s 2 key matchups
Penn State’s James Franklin wants players to remember what it felt like to win, amid 0-5 season
James Franklin on Penn State football’s QB battle: ‘We’re gonna need them both’
Comments