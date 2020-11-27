Penn State Football
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-5) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (2-3) at noon Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It’s the 24th meeting between the programs, in a series in which the teams have split the past four matchups.
Michigan owns the overall series lead at 14-9.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
WATCH/LISTEN
Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-5) vs. Michigan Wolverines (2-3)
When: noon., Saturday, November 28 | Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV
Who’s calling the game: Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play), Mike Golic Sr. (Color), Paul Carcaterra (Sideline)
Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM: 132/207
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)
BETTING ODDS
(Based on Odds Shark)
Game line: Michigan -2
Money line: Michigan -172/Penn State +158
Over/under: 58
CDT PREDICTIONS
Parth Upadhyaya: Michigan 31-17
Jon Sauber: Michigan 41-14
Lauren Muthler: Michigan 28-24
Josh Moyer: Michigan 30-20
Bret Pallotto: Michigan 27-24
Nate Cobler: Michigan 33-27
