How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-5) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (2-3) at noon Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It’s the 24th meeting between the programs, in a series in which the teams have split the past four matchups.

Michigan owns the overall series lead at 14-9.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-5) vs. Michigan Wolverines (2-3)

When: noon., Saturday, November 28 | Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play), Mike Golic Sr. (Color), Paul Carcaterra (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM: 132/207

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Michigan -2

Money line: Michigan -172/Penn State +158

Over/under: 58

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Michigan 31-17

Jon Sauber: Michigan 41-14

Lauren Muthler: Michigan 28-24

Josh Moyer: Michigan 30-20

Bret Pallotto: Michigan 27-24

Nate Cobler: Michigan 33-27

