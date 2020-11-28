Penn State football’s Week 7 kickoff time vs. Rutgers announced. Here’s what to expect

Penn State’s game against Rutgers next Saturday will kick off at noon on FS1 or the Big Ten Network, the team announced Saturday night. Coming off their first win of the season against Michigan, the Nittany Lions will take on the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, for their seventh game of the season.

Game Time Announcement



: Rutgers

: 12:00 PM

️: Sat. Dec. 5

: Piscataway, NJ

: FS1 (or) BTN#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YXojkVQCdU — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 29, 2020

Rutgers is 2-4 after its 37-30 win over Purdue on the road Saturday. Before the Scarlet Knights beat the Boilermakers, they opened their season with a win over Michigan State before going on a four-game losing streak with losses to Indiana, Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan.

The Nittany Lions started their season 0-5 — the worst start in program history — before they beat the Wolverines 27-17 on Saturday.

Penn State owns the all-time series lead over Rutgers 28-2, and the Nittany Lions have won every matchup since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Last season, Penn State beat Rutgers 27-6 in Beaver Stadium for its last game of the regular season.

After Rutgers, Penn State will go on to face Michigan State at home and whichever Big Ten West opponent it draws in the Week 9 crossover game to round out the regular season.