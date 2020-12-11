How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-5) will take on the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) in a battle for the Land Grant Trophy at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It’s the 35th meeting between the programs, in a series in which the teams have split the last four matchups.

Michigan State owns the overall series lead at 17-16-1.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (2-5) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-4)

When: Noon, Saturday, Dec. 12 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play), Rod Gilmore (Color), Paul Carcaterra (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 108/196

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -14.5

Money line: Penn State -630/Michigan State +465

Over/under: 47

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 28-17

Jon Sauber: Penn State 34-20

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 28-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 30-13

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 24-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 24-17

