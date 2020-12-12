Penn State Football
LIVE BLOG: Updates, instant analysis and photos from Penn State football vs. Michigan State
Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Parth Upadhyaya and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan State college football game, and visual journalist Abby Drey captures scenes from on the field.
Here’s what’s happened so far:
STORIES WORTH YOUR TIME
Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Michigan State college football game
Can Penn State continue its turnaround with a win over Michigan State? Here’s 2 key matchups
Was this football season worth the sacrifices? ‘It’s hard to answer,’ Penn State’s James Franklin said
‘We looked like ourselves’: Brent Pry details how Penn State’s defense flipped a switch
Comments