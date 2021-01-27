Penn State football lands Harvard grad transfer OG Eric Wilson for 2021 season

Penn State football has landed a commitment from Harvard graduate transfer guard Eric Wilson, who made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“A lot can happen in a few months, especially in 2020,” he wrote. “Unexpected changes have led me to commit to Penn State where I will play for the Nittany Lions as a grad transfer next year. Looking forward to getting to Happy Valley and working with (OL coach Phil Trautwein).”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Minneapolis, Minnesota, native played three seasons for the Crimson before the Ivy League decided to cancel its 2020 season. He is a former three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 1,144 overall player and the No. 58 offensive guard in the Class of 2017, according to 247Sports.

After playing in just two games as a true freshman in 2017, Wilson played in all 10 of the team’s games in 2018 and 2019 and was an All-Ivy League second-team selection in 2019.

As a grad transfer, Wilson will be eligible to play for the Nittany Lions next season for his final year of eligibility.

Wilson’s commitment marks the fifth transfer to commit to Penn State this offseason. The Nittany Lions added Baylor grad transfer running back John Lovett, South Carolina transfer cornerback John Dixon, Duke grad transfer defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and Temple grad transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie all in December.

The addition of Wilson helps make up for the loss of redshirt senior offensive lineman Will Fries and redshirt junior offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe. It was reported last month that Fries wouldn’t return to the program for an additional year and instead prepare for the NFL draft, and Thorpe entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Both Fries and Thorpe had experience starting at guard.