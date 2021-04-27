Penn State football roundtable: Where will former Nittany Lions go in the 2021 NFL Draft?

We’re closing in on the 2021 NFL Draft, which means a new set of former Penn State football players will soon find out where they’ll begin their professional careers.

Up to seven former Nittany Lions could be selected and at least five are likely to hear their names called.

We made our best projections at where the five choices are going to land, and whether either of the other two will join them throughout the three-day event.

LB Micah Parsons

Josh Moyer: First round, No. 11 overall, New York Giants

Head coach Joe Judge wants a wide receiver while general manager Dave Gettleman wants Parsons, per longtime NFL writer Peter King. And, in the end, I see the same man who bucked convention and took Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall in 2018 and think he will take his man again in 2021. Parsons has his fair share of red flags but, if any team can minimize that, it’s the Giants — who have former Penn State assistant Sean Spencer on staff, a man whom Parsons once said was like a father. There will still be starter-level wideouts available in the second round; there won’t be another Parsons.

Lauren Muthler: First round, No. 9 overall, Denver Broncos

While Parsons’ talent and athletic ability are undeniable, his previous off-the-field issues and relative lack of experience at linebacker —having only played two seasons as the position and just one as a starter — have raised some doubts. Some analysts are also skeptical that early draft teams will use their first pick on an off-ball linebacker.

But if anybody’s worth the risk, it’s Parsons. And the Denver Broncos certainly have a need for an athletic playmaker in their linebacker corps, after ranking 25th in points allowed last season. With Parsons’ explosiveness and versatility, he’s just too good for the Broncos to pass up.

Bret Pallotto: First round, No. 14 overall, Minnesota Vikings

Parsons is in a good position to become Penn State’s first defensive player drafted in the first round in more than a decade when defensive end Jared Odrick was selected No. 28 overall in the 2010 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

There’s no need to wax poetic about the All-American; he was outstanding during his 26 games as a Nittany Lion. The only question now is where he falls in the first round.

Jon Sauber: First round, No. 15 overall, New England Patriots

Parsons is a lock to go in the first round but exactly where is tough to peg. Two of the most likely teams — the Broncos and Patriots — are also in need of a quarterback, making them likely to move up and take one. I settled on the Patriots here because they might have a harder time moving up to get their QB of choice. Parsons will fit in nicely with a defense that is multiple and attacks opponents in a variety of ways.

EDGE Jayson Oweh

Moyer: First round, No. 30 overall, Buffalo Bills

I’ll get no creativity points for this — it’s becoming a popular pick — but for good reason. Although Buffalo could go a lot of different ways here, such as Clemson RB Travis Etienne, it’s clear Oweh is high up the Bills’ draft board. One of the Bills’ primary needs this draft is an EDGE, as their two starters will be 33 and 34 years old, respectively, by the time Week 1 rolls around. In other words, they can draft a high-upside end to be groomed as the 2022 starter.

Here’s what general manager Brandon Beane told reporters a week ago, via The Athletic. Go ahead and try to read this without somehow thinking of Oweh: “At the end of the day at 30, we’re going to try to take the best football player we can take. We really are. And you’d love to say, ‘Hey, this guy’s going to come in and start right away Day 1.’ But it’s going to depend on which position it is. ... I think there’s some other guys we have on the board where we’re going, ‘This guy’s one heck of a player, but he’s not going to start Day 1, but we will count on him and maybe in a year he’s going to be the starter.’ We’ll have a player that’s on the last year of their deal, and he’ll kind of back up that player, learn from him, compete with him, but we don’t necessarily expect him to start.”

Muthler: First round, No. 27 overall, Baltimore Ravens

Shortly after Oweh announced in December he’d be be leaving the Nittany Lions early to test his luck in the NFL draft, analysts Steve Muench, of ESPN, and Dan Shonka, of Ourlads, both told the Centre Daily Times that Oweh would have been better off staying in college another year to polish his skills. But since then, he’s consistently made his way into the late-first or early-second round of mock drafts across the country.

Despite having only played 20 collegiate games and not registering a sack last season, Oweh’s elite athleticism still makes him No. 31 in NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s top 2021 prospects. He’d find a good home in a place like Baltimore, where a disruptive pass rusher is needed.

Pallotto: Second round, No. 34 overall, New York Jets

Few others have been described as a “freak athlete” — or some other iteration — more than Oweh. That’s almost always followed up with a disclaimer that he’s “raw” and posted zero sacks during the 2020 season.

The Jets’ pass rush has been below average for years. Oweh could play a role in changing that.

Sauber: First round, No. 30 overall, Buffalo Bills

Moyer hit the nail on the head with Oweh. It’s an easy match to make between he and Buffalo, and for good reason. The Bills need a boost at EDGE and there might not be a pass rusher in this class with more upside than Oweh. He’s an athletic freak and has a few pass rush moves in his bag to go with against opposing tackles. Oweh has the kind of tools defensive coordinators drool over and could excel in a situation where he isn’t asked to start right away.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Moyer: Second round, No. 45 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

I wouldn’t blame anyone for projecting Freiermuth a little earlier, maybe No. 33 to the Jags or No. 34 to the New York Jets. I really waffled on this one but, ultimately, those teams have a lot of needs to fill — and I’m much more comfortable having the tight end that’s been compared to former Pittsburgh Steeler Heath Miller slide a bit. There’s a big separation between the No. 1 TE in this class, Florida’s Kyle Pitts, and the No. 2 in Freiermuth. This spot gives the Jags extra room to fill their other needs while still getting Trevor Lawrence a much-needed weapon at tight end.

Muthler: Second round, No. 45 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

Having long endured comparisons to former New England Patriots star TE Rob Gronkowski — and even being dubbed “Baby Gronk” —it seems only natural for Freiermuth to be playing on Sundays. But the Massachusetts native recently told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he’s ready to shed the nickname and make a name for himself in the NFL.

According to Daniel Jeremiah, who has Freiermuth as his No. 46 top prospect and second tight end — behind Pitts — his ability to make big catches and fight for extra yards could help him accomplish that. He could find a home with the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 45, where he would reunite with his former position coach Tyler Bowen.

Pallotto: Second round, No. 39 overall, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers used each of their picks in the 2020 draft on defensive players, making them the first team to do so since 1967. We’ll presume that won’t happen again.

The Panthers are well staffed at wide receiver and running back, but could use more production from the tight end position to give new quarterback Sam Darnold another opportunity to succeed.

Sauber: Second round, No. 47 overall, Los Angeles Chargers

Freiermuth should be the second tight end off the board behind Pitts. He could go anywhere in the second round, with a limited chance he falls to the third round. The Chargers are in need of a young tight end after Hunter Henry left in free agency for the Patriots.

Jared Cook, who signed with Los Angeles and should start at TE, is 34 years old and will need replaced soon enough. Freiermuth could become a reliable target for years to come for Justin Herbert, who has quickly proven he’s a franchise quarterback.

EDGE Shaka Toney

Moyer: Fourth round, No. 132 overall, Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t signed to a one-year deal because he’s seen as a long-term solution. No, the Browns need another situational pass-rusher or two to set them up for the future and competitively complement Myles Garrett — and Toney fits the bill. He may be a liability right now in run-defense, but his quickness, bend and versatility have plenty of NFL teams intrigued. Toney is being overlooked a bit because of Jayson Oweh but, with a higher ceiling than most late picks, that likely won’t be the case on Day 3. I expect a late fourth- or early fifth-round phone call for the Penn Stater.

Muthler: Sixth round, No. 189 overall, Philadelphia Eagles

Toney is used to proving people wrong, going from being a three-star recruit to leading Penn State in sacks and consensus All-Big Ten status his redshirt senior year. The Philadelphia native now finds himself with the opportunity to do that again. There hasn’t been much hype surrounding Toney heading into the draft, as he’s been overshadowed by his former teammates Parsons and Oweh. But Toney’s speed and on-field production could make him a hidden gem.

An EDGE might just be the perfect pickup for the Eagles late in the draft, and who better to take a chance on than the hometown kid who’s ready to prove — once again — he can be better than advertised?

Pallotto: Fifth round, No. 156 overall, Miami Dolphins

Toney racked up 20.5 sacks over the course of his five years at Penn State, good enough for eighth all-time among Nittany Lion career sack leaders. His improvement was steady and made him a legitimate NFL prospect.

“Shaka is a super, super smart football player,” defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said earlier this month. “He’s been one of the smartest football players I’ve been around at that position. He’s one of the guys that can tell you what all 11 (defensive players) are doing. He has a great knowledge and understanding of defenses. I think he’s multi-talented. ... Shaka can put his hand down and play nickel defensive end and play off the edge. That’s impressive, but he can also be a 3-4 outside linebacker and drop into coverage. ... I think you’re getting a high IQ football player with Shaka Toney on your football team.”

Sauber: Fourth round, No. 125 overall, Minnesota Vikings

Toney doesn’t have the upside Oweh does but should be a solid rotational EDGE in the NFL. He’s best-suited to go to a situation where he can play on passing downs early in his career and can learn from someone who uses his speed and bend off the edge to beat opponents. Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter would be an excellent player to learn from and Toney could get more playing time opposite him if he can go in and show he has the strength to hold up against the run.

OL Michal Menet

Moyer: Sixth round, No. 200 overall, Las Vegas Raiders

He’s the bizarro Jayson Oweh: Menet boasts a high floor and a low ceiling. He hasn’t impressed analysts much with his mediocre athleticism or so-so power, but he’s a smart and consistent technician. Menet could be a sleeper in this draft; he won’t be a Pro Bowler, but he could wind up as an NFL starter. And he seems like a good fit for Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden, who loves “grinders.”

Muthler: Sixth round, No. 209 overall, Los Angeles Rams

Menet has spent the past two years as the leader of Penn State’s offensive line, providing a reliable and calm presence protecting quarterback Sean Clifford. When Penn State hired Phil Trautwein to coach the offensive line in 2020, it was Menet’s respect the new coach sought first in order to have even a chance of having the rest of the players buy in. Those types of leadership qualities combined with the Pennsylvania product’s high football IQ would make Menet an attractive addition to any team.

The Rams have an opening at center after parting ways with Austin Blythe in free agency, and in a few seasons, Menet could prove to be their answer for that position.

Pallotto: Sixth round, No. 220 overall, Green Bay Packers

The Packers are reshuffling their offensive line after longtime center Corey Linsley departed in free agency. Menet could compete for a backup role along the interior as a day three pick.

Sauber: Sixth round, No. 207, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has been working on overhauling its offensive line this offseason and Menet could be a solid option along the interior. The Chiefs will likely enter the season with new starters in four of the five positions along the offensive front and Menet could come in and battle for rotational snaps. He has a chance to develop into a starter in the NFL if he proves he has the strength to hold up against high-level defensive tackles.

Will anyone else get drafted?

Moyer: No

It’s close. It’s Lamont Wade or bust in my opinion here. Wade is a bubble prospect who’ll get a chance in the NFL; it’s just unclear if that’ll be as a seventh-rounder or as an undrafted free agent. He’s undersized for a safety, but he is versatile and could also play nickel. As we learned with Nick Scott two years ago, it only takes one team to fall in love with you.

Muthler: No

There’s a chance that OL Will Fries, with his durability — having started 42 times as a Nittany Lion — and skill level, could hear his name called this weekend by a team looking for a backup guard. But, most likely, he and Wade will be left waiting to see if they can earn free-agent contracts.

Pallotto: No

Wade is likely to find an opportunity to join a team in some capacity, it’s just unclear whether that will be through the draft or as an undrafted free agent. Showing a prowess on special teams could be how he starts his NFL career.

Sauber: No

Fries and Wade are the two options here and neither is in a great position to hear their name called. Wade is a versatile defensive back who could play the nickel or safety in the NFL, which could give him added value. He adds another dimension on special teams as a gunner or even a return man, but it’s unlikely that’s enough to get him picked.