Where are former Penn State football players projected to go in this week’s 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here and experts are finalizing their projections for how it will play out. Five former Nittany Lions are currently projected to land on a new team over the three-day event that runs from Thursday through Saturday.

Let’s take a look at where those five players are projected to end up.

LB Micah Parsons

First round, No. 7 overall, Detroit Lions (Charles Davis, NFL.com)

First round, No. 9 overall, Detroit Lions (Chad Reuter, NFL.com)

Reuter has Parsons landing at No. 9 overall via a trade down by the Lions, who pick No. 7 overall — where Davis has him going. Parsons would be a cornerstone piece for a Detroit defense that is in need of them. The Lions took cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in the top five last year but they still have plenty of work to be competent on that side of the ball. Adding Parsons would be a good start.

First round, No. 18 overall, Miami Dolphins (Pro Football Focus)

Miami would be a good landing spot for Parsons. The Dolphins already boast a good defense, but adding the rangy linebacker who lacks weaknesses on the field would take the unit to another level. If head coach Brian Flores is willing to get creative with Parsons, he could use him more frequently as a pass rusher and allow him to freelance in the middle of the field.

First round, No. 26 overall, Cleveland Browns (CBS Sports)

Falling to No. 26 is a steep drop for Parsons but the payoff would be landing on a team that should be in the playoffs next season. He could be a playmaker in the middle of the defense and would have excellent pass rushers in front of him in Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett. Their presence would make life easier if the Browns decided to employ him as a pass rusher at times. They would also allow him to make plays behind them because they’d be pressuring quarterbacks into bad decisions.

EDGE Jayson Oweh

First round, No. 24 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh generally keeps a strong pipeline of pass rushers in place and Oweh could be the next in that group. He has the athleticism to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 — like Pittsburgh runs — and would excel as a stand-up pass rusher. Oweh wouldn’t see as much playing time early with the Steelers but this landing spot could allow him to develop.

First round, No. 27 overall, Baltimore Ravens (Pro Football Focus)

First round, No. 31 overall, Baltimore Ravens (Davis, NFL.com)

Oweh would step into a role pretty quickly with the Ravens after Matthew Judon left Baltimore for New England in free agency. While Pittsburgh could let him develop behind the scenes, the Ravens would force him to learn on the job and find out if he’ll sink or swim in the NFL. The upside in Baltimore would be enormous, because there aren’t many tackles who can handle the type of athleticism and length Oweh possesses.

First round, No. 30 overall, Atlanta Falcons (Reuter, NFL.com)

The Bills are currently picking No. 30 but Reuter projected a trade up for the Falcons from No. 35 to No. 30 to secure Oweh. This could be the best of both worlds for the uber-athletic EDGE. He could get playing time right away in Atlanta while avoiding the high expectations that would come from playing on an immediate playoff team. He would have both the time and the role that would allow him to maximize his talent on the field by working through any struggles.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Second round, No. 42 overall, New York Giants (Pro Football Focus)

The Giants would be an intriguing landing spot for Freiermuth. They currently have Evan Engram — a 2017 first-round pick — on the roster, but he’s struggled with drops in his time in the NFL. Freiermuth could come in and provide a reliable option for young quarterback Daniel Jones, who could be entering a make-or-break season in New York.

Second round, No. 44 overall, Dallas Cowboys (Reuter, NFL.com)

Dallas is in need of tight end help and getting picked by the Cowboys would allow Freiermuth to operate in the background of the offense. They already boast three talented wide receivers in Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and a good running game let by Ezekiel Elliott. Freiermuth would likely find himself blocking a decent amount while retaining a higher priority status in the red zone.

Second round, No. 47 overall, Los Angeles Chargers (CBS Sports)

The Chargers need a long-term answer at tight end after former starter Hunter Henry left for the Patriots in free agency. Los Angeles signed veteran Jared Cook to replace him for the season but the 34-year-old is likely not the answer down the road. Freiermuth could be that answer and would provide a reliable option for Justin Herbert in the middle of the field.

EDGE Shaka Toney

Fourth round, No. 136, Baltimore Ravens (Pro Football Focus)

The Ravens could go with an EDGE in the middle rounds to pair with someone like Oweh early and Toney could provide impactful play as a pass rusher early on. He’s at his best when chasing the quarterback but could potentially do more down the road if he can add strength. In the meantime, rushing the passer successfully would be plenty for a rookie fourth round pick.

Fifth round, No. 156, Miami Dolphins (Reuter, NFL.com)

Toney could provide Miami with pass rush help but would likely be a rotational player at best early in his career if he goes to the Dolphins. That might not be the worst thing in the world for a player who could afford to add more strength to be a better run defender at the next level.

OL Michal Menet

Sixth round, No. 207, Kansas City Chiefs (Reuter, NFL.com)

The Chiefs are completely revamping their offensive line with four new starters set to take the field next season. Menet could be an interior option for the team and could provide meaningful depth for a team that fell apart in the Super Bowl after losing two starters along the offensive front.

Sixth round, No. 223, Minnesota Vikings (Pro Football Focus)

Minnesota taking Menet would make him an interior swing player early in his career with Garrett Bradbury locked in as the team’s center. Menet has the versatility to play guard or center which should interest more teams — like the Vikings — when deciding whether or not to pick him.