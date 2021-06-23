‘The Lions’ Lair’: Breaking down Penn State football’s quarterbacks and running backs

Quarterback Sean Clifford hands off to running back Keyvone Lee during Penn State football practice on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss the latest depth chart breakdowns, beginning with quarterback and running back, including discussion about projected starting QB Sean Clifford and a running back both are high on heading into 2021.

Then the pair discuss the ramifications for Penn State of the potential College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Other stories worth your time:

How Penn State football’s Kenny Sanders helped build a pipeline to his alma mater McDonogh

Report: Penn State football set to add former Florida State DB A.J. Lytton

Former Penn State football DE Carl Nassib becomes 1st active NFL player to announce he’s gay

Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at wide receiver in 2021

Penn State football adds commitment from 3-star WR Tyler Johnson

Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at running back in 2021

Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at quarterback in 2021