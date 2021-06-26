Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at tight ends in 2021

Tight end has been a strong position for Penn State football under head coach James Franklin, but the position has more uncertainty surrounding it this year. Despite the uncertainty, there’s reason to believe the projected starter could be as good as any at the position for the Nittany Lions.

After projecting the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, let’s do the same for the tight ends heading into the 2021 season.

Projected Starter

Sophomore Theo Johnson

The next starter at tight end will have big shoes to fill with the departure of Pat Freiermuth — who broke the school receiving touchdown record for a tight end with 16 in his career. Fortunately for Penn State, there are multiple options to replace the now-Pittsburgh Steeler.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story This analysis is based off of watching games live, 20+ hours of film study and watching Penn State’s two open spring practices.

The first crack at the job could go to Brenton Strange, who brings the best combination of experience and upside to the table. Strange is a very good athlete, but isn’t the strongest blocker in the world and lacks elite size at the position. Because of that — while Strange should get the first chance — we’ll project sophomore Theo Johnson as the starter.

Johnson is entering his second season on campus after joining the team as a highly touted recruit out of high school. He was a top-75 player in the 2020 class and the No. 3 tight end in the group. That standing was based largely on his ability as a pass catcher, his elite size and his very good athleticism. While he rarely blocked in high school, Johnson has the requisite ability to become an above average run blocker in college.

He’s listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and already showed flashes of how he would look in an expanded role last season.

Johnson hauled in four passes for 56 yards in seven games played last year, including two catches for 42 yards in the team’s season finale against Illinois. Those numbers aren’t eye-popping by any means, but any game action should be seen as a major positive. The tight end enrolled in January 2020 with a shoulder injury and had very little time to learn the offense or work with the team — like all freshmen — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact that he showed ability when he was on the field indicates even stronger performances are to come when he actually gets reps with starting quarterback Sean Clifford and the rest of the offense. His size and frame will make him an ideal target for Clifford in the middle of the field and the red zone, while his athleticism should allow him to break big plays every now and again. Johnson has as much upside as recent stars like Freiermuth and now-Miami Dolphin TE Mike Gesiciki when they were Nittany Lions.

He’s the most likely of the current group to continue the strong recent history of tight end play at Penn State and find his way into the NFL down the line.

Key backup

Redshirt sophomore Brenton Strange

Johnson taking over the job as the starter would push Strange to the backup spot and allow the team to be creative with his usage.

Strange is a catch-first tight end who could be used in multiple ways by new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The offense not only utilizes an in-line tight end like Johnson that is asked to block in the run game and be a receiver in the passing game, but also a “move” tight end that is utilized as a receiver far more than a blocker.

He should be able to move out wide in isolation situations against smaller cornerbacks where he can use his 6-foot-3, 256-pound frame to box out defenders. Or, he can play in the slot where he can use his speed and athleticism to beat linebackers and safeties who are unable to keep up with him on the inside. He has the tools to do either as a receiver, which can make him a valuable asset, even if he doesn’t win the starting tight end job.

Having Strange split out in the slot and Johnson attached to the line of scrimmage could create major mismatch issues for defenses. It’s going to be difficult enough to account for wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington along with Johnson, but adding in Strange’s versatility and athleticism to the equation makes it even harder.

Usually a two tight end set would indicate the offense is planning to run and would lead the defense to bringing out a heavier personnel package — potentially a base package with only four defensive backs. However, the Nittany Lions would be able to pass against those base packages while still maintaining an advantage because of Strange’s ability as a receiver.

He may still win the job and may make this a moot point, but Strange should have a chance to make an impact on Penn State’s offense under Yurcich. He could prove to be a chess piece that allows the unit to create mismatches that it wants and then attack those mismatches, forcing the defense to adjust to them.

Freshman to watch

Redshirt freshman Tyler Warren

Penn State only has one scholarship tight end listed as a freshman, but that doesn’t mean Tyler Warren won’t warrant watching. Warren is entering his second year on campus after making up the other half of a two tight end class in 2020 with Johnson.

He’s more raw than Johnson, but Warren still has plenty of upside at the position. He played quarterback in high school and didn’t take up tight end full time until he got to Penn State. He has a massive frame at 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds to go with more physicality than the two tight ends above him on the depth chart.

Warren isn’t the athlete that Johnson and Strange are, but his power as a blocker and after the catch present a different dynamic that could prove useful. He could be especially useful near the goal line, where he has the size to block and find success. Playing time will be a matter of development for Warren, who needs to continue growing as he learns how to play tight end.