New York 3-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis commits to Penn State football

Penn State football added another defensive commitment over the Fourth of July weekend to the 2022 class on Sunday. Three-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin.

Artis is the No. 63 defensive line recruit and the No. 2 player in New York in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. He had 59 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore in the 2019 season while playing for St. Francis Preparatory School in Queens, New York.

The three-star defensive tackle chose the Nittany Lions over 19 other scholarship offers listed on his 247Sports profile page, including offers from Auburn, Rutgers and Virginia.

Artis is the 17th player to join the class. He’s the fifth recruit to commit this weekend, joining offensive tackle JB Nelson, linebacker Keon Wylie, EDGE Tyreese Fearbry and fellow defensive tackle Zane Durant.

Artis’ commitment — along with the other four commitments — have moved Penn State’s class up to No. 3 in the nation, trailing only Ohio State and Notre Dame in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

