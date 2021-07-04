Florida 4-star defensive tackle Zane Durant commits to Penn State football

Penn State football’s successful recruiting weekend continued Sunday when Florida four-star defensive tackle Zane Durant joined the class. Durant made the announcement on his personal Instagram account.

The four-star plays for Lake Nona High School in Orlando and had 40 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a junior in 2020. He’s racked up 103 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his three years in high school, according to MaxPreps.

Durant chose the Nittany Lions over 21 other scholarship offers, according to his 247Sports player profile, including offers from Indiana and Miami. He’s the No. 42 overall prospect in Florida and the No. 46 overall defensive line prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

He’s the first defensive tackle to join the class and the Florida defensive lineman is the third player to join it in the last two days after offensive tackle JB Nelson committed Friday and linebacker Keon Wylie committed Saturday.

Durant’s commitment kept Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class at No. 7 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. The class also remained the No. 2 group in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State.