How to watch No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 19 Penn State football will open its season Saturday at noon against No. 12 Wisconsin on the road in Camp Randall Stadium. The Nittany Lions are trying to prove their 4-5 record in the 2020 season was a fluke.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) at No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0)

When: Noon (ET)., Saturday, Sept. 4 | Where: Camp Randall Stadium

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Who’s calling the game: Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play), Joel Klatt (Analysis); Jenny Taft (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 196/958

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)

Game line: Wisconsin -5.5

Money line: Penn State +184/Wisconsin -230

Over/under: 49.5

CDT Predictions

Jon Sauber: Wisconsin 24-17

Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 27-24

Lauren Muthler: Wisconsin 24-21

Nate Cobler: Wisconsin 27-20

Josh Moyer: Wisconsin 27-21

‘Just do your thing in football.’ How Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker is fulfilling his late brother’s wish

Here are the 3 questions that will decide Penn State football’s season opener against Wisconsin

‘The Lions’ Lair’: What to expect in Penn State football’s season opener in Wisconsin

How can Penn State football upset the Wisconsin Badgers? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

What Penn State football coach James Franklin said about his team’s position battles, Wisconsin and more

