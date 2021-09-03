Penn State Football
How to watch No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
No. 19 Penn State football will open its season Saturday at noon against No. 12 Wisconsin on the road in Camp Randall Stadium. The Nittany Lions are trying to prove their 4-5 record in the 2020 season was a fluke.
You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) at No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0)
When: Noon (ET)., Saturday, Sept. 4 | Where: Camp Randall Stadium
TV: FOX | Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Who’s calling the game: Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play), Joel Klatt (Analysis); Jenny Taft (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 196/958
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)
Game line: Wisconsin -5.5
Money line: Penn State +184/Wisconsin -230
Over/under: 49.5
CDT Predictions
Jon Sauber: Wisconsin 24-17
Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 27-24
Lauren Muthler: Wisconsin 24-21
Nate Cobler: Wisconsin 27-20
Josh Moyer: Wisconsin 27-21
Stories worth your time
‘Just do your thing in football.’ How Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker is fulfilling his late brother’s wish
Here are the 3 questions that will decide Penn State football’s season opener against Wisconsin
‘The Lions’ Lair’: What to expect in Penn State football’s season opener in Wisconsin
How can Penn State football upset the Wisconsin Badgers? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups
What Penn State football coach James Franklin said about his team’s position battles, Wisconsin and more
Comments