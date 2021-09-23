Penn State Football

‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State’s win over Auburn and how the team’s trajectory has changed

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s win over Auburn in the White Out and what they took away from the game. Then, they discuss the Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup with Villanova, how their opinions of the team’s trajectory this season has changed after three games and the chances they have of making the College Football Playoff.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Other stories worth your time:

What can we learn about Penn State football against Villanova? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

Penn State head coach James Franklin on John Lovett, playing Villanova and more

Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 5 kickoff time vs. Indiana. Here’s what to expect

How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Auburn?

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State football’s 28-20 win over Auburn

Penn State football WR Jahan Dotson proves he’s one of the best in the country — again

Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
