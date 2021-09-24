Penn State Football

How to watch No. 6 Penn State vs. Villanova: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 6 Penn State football will host an FCS opponent Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, as the Nittany Lions take on the Villanova Wildcats. Penn State is trying to improve to 4-0 after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers, Ball State Cardinals and Auburn Tigers to open the season.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.

Watch/Listen

Who: Villanova Wildcats (3-0) at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

When: Noon (ET)., Saturday, Sept. 25 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Who’s calling the game: Mark Followill (Play-by-Play), Matt Millen (Analysis), Elise Menaker (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 83

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game line: Penn State -29

CDT Predictions

Jon Sauber: Penn State 48-10

Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 60-7

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 52-10

Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-10

Josh Moyer: Penn State 44-10

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 42-7

