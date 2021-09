Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford warms up for the game against Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

The 3-0 Nittany Lions are taking on FCS foe Villanova at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Follow reporters Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews for updates and analysis throughout the game, and visual journalist Abby Drey for scenes from on the field.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

another day in our favorite place pic.twitter.com/1Fa3iRAzM2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 25, 2021

Good morning from Beaver Stadium. Penn State and Villanova are on the field going through warm ups, kick off is at noon pic.twitter.com/kkAaPdNi4f — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) September 25, 2021

FYI: Brian Westbrook is expected to be in Beaver Stadium today to watch Villanova. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 25, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

View from today’s office.



No. 6 Penn State is set to take on Villanova at noon. The 3-0 Wildcats are ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25. pic.twitter.com/RefDxttUq8 — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 25, 2021

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 10:57 AM.