How to watch No. 4 Penn State vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 4 Penn State football will host its second night game of the season in Beaver Stadium, as the Nittany Lions take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Penn State is trying to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten this season.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.

Watch/Listen

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1) at No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. (ET)., Saturday, Oct. 2 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Who’s calling the game: Sean McDonough (Play-by-Play), Todd Blackledge (Analysis), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 80/84/196/958

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)

Game line: Penn State -12.5

Money line: Penn State -550/Indiana +390

Over/under: 53.5

CDT Predictions

Jon Sauber: Penn State 31-17

Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 35-23

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 30-20

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 28-20

