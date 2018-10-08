Penn State wrestling will take on Michigan 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State wrestling announces the time, date of its BJC showdown with Michigan

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

October 08, 2018 04:20 PM

The few remaining questions about Penn State’s 2018-19 wrestling schedule were answered Monday, as the team’s finalized schedule was announced, along with a few date changes.

Most notably, Penn State’s dual with Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center will happen at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. As wrestling fans should remember from the last BJC dual held on a Friday — against Ohio State in 2016 — it’s a good idea to try to leave for the 16,000-seat venue as early as possible, as heavy traffic is to be expected.

Last season, 15,998 fans showed up at the BJC to watch the Nittany Lions take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The sellout crowd was the largest ever in attendance for an indoor NCAA dual meet, and set a record for the most people ever to watch a Penn State sporting event not held in Beaver Stadium. It’s safe to assume a similarly large crowd can be expected this February.

Speaking of Ohio State, the date for the Nittany Lions’ tangle in Columbus has also been set — for 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

In addition, a few other times and date changes were made.. The home dual against Lehigh will now be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Arizona State will visit Rec Hall at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, and the Big Ten road dual at Indiana will be at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

The reigning NCAA champs will start their season Nov. 11 with a home dual against Kent State.

The full schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 11: vs. Kent State, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18: at Keystone Classic (Philadelphia), 9 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 30: at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2: vs. Lehigh, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14: vs. Arizona State, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: at Southern Scuffle (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Time TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 2: at Southern Scuffle (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Time TBD

Friday, Jan. 11: at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 13: vs. Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20: vs. Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25: at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1: vs. Michigan (Bryce Jordan Center), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb.8: at Ohio State, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15: vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17: at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24: vs. Buffalo, 2 p.m.

March 9-10: Big Ten championships, Minneapolis, Minn.

March 21-23: NCAA championships, Pittsburgh

