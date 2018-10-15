Here’s how to purchase what’s left of available Penn State wrestling tickets

Tickets to watch the national champion Penn State wrestling team can be hard to come by, with season tickets selling out almost every year.

But for those who missed out on season tickets, there are still opportunities to watch the Nittany Lions this season as they vie for their eighth national championship in the past nine years.

For season ticket-holders, those on the waiting list and Nittany Lion Club members, standing-room-only tickets for Penn State’s seven Rec Hall duals and single event tickets for the Bryce Jordan Center dual against Michigan on Feb. 1 will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The tickets for the BJC dual are $24 and can be purchased online, in person at the BJC ticket office from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 800-NITTANY from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets for Rec Hall duals, which are $18, are not available to purchase online and must be purchased in person or over the phone.

In addition to Michigan, the Nittany Lions’ home slate includes duals against last season’s top-10 finishers Nebraska and Arizona State, as well as Kent State, Lehigh, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Buffalo.