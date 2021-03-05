How to watch Penn State wrestling, others at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are this weekend, and 10 Nittany Lions will try to clinch automatic qualifier spots in the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The Big Ten Network will air the entire tournament from the opening match to the final championship bout for the first time ever. Matches not aired on TV can be found online on BTN+.

Penn State has four wrestlers seeded in the top three of their class. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) are both the top seed at their weight classes. They’re joined by two teammates in the top three with Nick Lee seeded No. 2 at 141 pounds and Carter Starocci at No. 3 at 174 pounds.

Three wrestlers will need to wrestle to their seed to make NCAAs, while three more will need to over-perform their seed. Brady Berge (No. 5, 157 pounds), Joe Lee (No. 6, 165 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (No. 7, heavyweight) will qualify if they perform up to their seed at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Robert Howard (No. 11, 125 pounds), Beau Bartlett (No. 11, 149 pounds) and Michael Beard (No. 7, 197 pounds) will need to outperform their seeds in order to lock up a spot at NCAAs.

Penn State will try to improve off their fourth place finish in last season’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

How to watch

When: 10 a.m. Saturday: Session I (preliminaries, quarterfinals); 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Session II (semifinals, consolations); noon Sunday: Session III (consolations); 4 p.m. Sunday: Session IV (Championships, consolations)

Where: Bryce Jordan Center How to watch: Preliminaries and quarterfinals will air on the Big Ten Network with “red-zone”-style coverage featuring multiple matches on screen; semifinals and finals will air on the Big Ten Network How to stream online: All consolation sessions will be available on BTN Plus (paid subscription required), all preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be available on FoxSportsGo How to listen: GoPSUSports.com (Jeff Byers play-by-play) How to follow along on Twitter: @byncobler; @lmuth125; @pennstateWREST